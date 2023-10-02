Dear Patriots, as of Sunday evening, former President Donald Trump had bad news.

Trump informed his acolytes that he would be showing up in person Monday to a $250 million civil trial in New York "where an anti-Trump judge is attempting to bring down the Trump Organization and financially break me.”

That was "according to news reports," of course.

x “According to news reports” 😂 pic.twitter.com/u5odzXUcwp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2023

But don't worry, it got worse.

"Democrats are seeking to bring down the world-famous 'Trump Tower' and impose what some are calling 'the corporate death penalty' upon me," Trump wrote in an email to supporters. (Bolding and italics in original.)

Sounds tragic.

This civil trial, he added, would be the "FIRST TRIAL in the Democrats' string of witch hunts designed to destroy our 2024 presidential campaign."

"The Left," Trump said, is seeking to financially gut him and force him into shutting down his campaign.

"But they can never take away my resilience, my courage, and my determination to save this country," Trump wrote.

And he is not alone! He continued, "Millions of patriots have also declared that they will NEVER SURRENDER our country to the Left – and will peacefully defend our movement until Election Day 2024 when we win back the White House and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump then urged his faithful to contribute "any amount to prove that you will also NEVER SURRENDER our mission to SAVE AMERICA."

Prove it!

If, Dear Reader, you're not madly searching for that "Donate" button so you can raid your life savings in order to save Trump and the MAGA movement from this perverse radical left persecution of everything you hold dear—then you're surely not one of us, you're one of them.

However, if you despise Trump and everything he's done to this country and are currently reveling in the ample documentation of his courtroom scowls, don't expend any energy wondering why Trump would show up in person when he wasn't required to do so. It's the grift, compatriots.

x it doesn't look like he's having fun in court (Getty) pic.twitter.com/Oy8rd2Zr76 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2023

Trump could indeed face financial ruin in the $250 million civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James:

The Guardian, Sept. 27: Trump's business empire could collapse 'like falling dominoes' after ruling

Newsweek, Sept. 1, 2023: Donald Trump Facing Financial Ruin From 'Devastating' Lawsuit

So while the payoff at the end of this trial won’t be the criminal conviction you're longing to see, it could still pack a heckuva financial punch for the man who has cheated his way through life at the expense of the taxpayers and America writ large.

