The Republican Party sh-tshow continues unabated this week. Let’s start with Donald Trump, who has been on quite the bender the past few days. It’s certainly clear that if the media gave Donald Trump the same level of “Is he too old?” scrutiny, there wouldn’t be much else for them to write about. Imagine if Joe Biden had spewed this nonsense:

“All the currently dry canals [in California] will be brimming and used to irrigate everything, including your own homes and bathrooms and everything. You’re going to be happy, and I’m going to get it done fast. They say that there’s so much water up north that I want to have the overflow areas go into your forests and dampen your forests. Because if you dampen your forests you’re not going to have these forest fires that are burning at levels that nobody’s ever seen before.”

And that was just the tip of his weekend inanities. Now, Trump is back in court as he faces a bench trial in New York over the fate of his business empire. The judge in the case is a former New York City cabbie, which means he must be immune to BS, right? He has to be, as Trump has already lost his mind, calling him “a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge, who RAILROADED this FAKE CASE.” And that was just the beginning of Trump’s livid, deluded eight-minute rant. If you’re wondering why Trump is showing up to court when he doesn’t have to, it could be because his business is the only thing he actually cares about, or maybe he just thinks he can raise money off of the court case. The grift remains strong with that one.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy must feel relief that Trump has taken the media glare off him. Fresh off capitulating to Democrats on a clean continuing resolution to fund the government for 45 days, he has to contend with the possibility of a Rep. Matt Gaetz-led coup attempt. If Gaetz (or one of his Freedom Caucus allies) pulls the trigger on a leadership challenge, the big question is whether Democrats save Kevin McCarthy's job. There are good reasons pro and con, but if Democrats lend a hand, it’ll come with conditions. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has no interest in helping. House Republicans are losing patience with their nihilist right flank, and there are fresh murmurs that they may move to expel Gaetz from Congress. Fun!

