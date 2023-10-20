Late Night Snark: Unplugged Speakers Edition

"We are no steps closer to getting a new Speaker of the House after another vote failed to produce a speaker. Jim Jordan lost again. He lost by 20 Republican votes, so he spent all last night and this morning working to rustle up more votes. Today he lost by 22 votes. But he's not giving up. He's gonna keep on going until he loses unanimously." —Jimmy Kimmel “I ache for him.” —President Biden, when asked by a reporter about Jim Jordan's failure to get enough votes to become House speaker.

"Now Republicans and Democrats are talking about a bipartisan solution to finding a speaker. That's how crazy things have gotten—our government is so dysfunctional it might become functional." —Jimmy Fallon x Come on, Jim, you didn’t let not having enough votes stop you on January 6th! https://t.co/MvhHPbT2rZ — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) October 18, 2023 - "I really am glad to have a president who's there, because it's comforting to have a leader who might actually de-escalate a situation. Donald Trump went to console hurricane victims, and by the time he was done we were at war with Syria. So good luck to Biden and anyone who's trying to end the war." —The Daily Show guest host Michael Kosta on Biden's trip to Israel "Former president Trump went out of his way to praise the terrorist group Hezbollah, calling them 'very smart.' Though, in Trump's defense, he thinks Hezbollah is the genie from Aladdin." —Colin Jost, SNL "Justice Amy Coney Barrett said in an interview that the Supreme Court should adopt an ethics code, and added that 'all nine justices are very committed to the highest standards of ethical conduct.' When he read that interview, Clarence Thomas laughed so hard he almost fell off a billionaire's yacht." —Seth Meyers

Cheers and Jeers for Friday, October 20, 2023

Note: Just a heads-up that there will be no C&J on Monday, as we will be attending a gallivanting training seminar. Back Tuesday with a certificate of completion and a bad case of windburn. —Mgt.

By the Numbers:

8 days!!!

Days 'til we turn our clocks back: 16

Days 'til the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival in San Luis Obispo, California: 8

Privately‐owned housing starts in September, 7 percent above the revised August estimate: 1.36 million

Annual cost of family health insurance coverage at work, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation: $24,000

Average amount employees are paying for their share, with employers picking up the rest: $6,575

Pumpkin-producing acreage in Illinois, by far the largest in the country: 15,900

Ocean temperature off the coast of Portland, Maine: 56 F

Puppy Pic of the Day: What a lovely view…

CHEERS to Bidenomics in action. One year ago this week, the Bloomberg News headline screamed: FORECAST FOR U.S. RECESSION WITHIN YEAR HITS 100% IN BLOW FOR BIDEN. Here we are one year later, and….cue the guaranteed recession!

US Economic Data Keep Coming In Stronger and Defying Forecasts US retail sales exceeded all forecasts and industrial production strengthened last month, fresh evidence of a resilient American consumer whose spending is helping stabilize manufacturing. Yeah!!! Up arrows rock!!! Sales, unadjusted for inflation, increased 0.7% after upwardly revised advances in the prior two months, according to the Commerce Department. So-called control group sales—which are used to calculate spending on merchandise in the gross domestic product report—rose a better-than-expected 0.6%.

And on top of that you can add the lowest number of weekly jobless claims in eight months. We're sure Bloomberg regrets their pessimism and will dock their pay accordingly.

JEERS to letting the Real America down. Sidney Powell was a fearsome beast—the kind of legal "kraken" that made other lawyers quake in their boots ("Ahhhh! We'll settle, we'll settle, please don’t hurt us!") at the first sign of a cocked eyebrow or a subtle tap-tap-tap of her index finger. When the evil forces of Dark Brandon and his deep state-run Demon Rat party stole the 2020 election from rightful winner and God's Chosen One Donald J. Trump, she leapt into action, mustering all her cognitive abilities and sheer force of will to hatch a plan that would return Him to the White House for another four years of Making America Great Again. And her plan was working perfectly right up until…well, until yesterday, when she abandoned the battlefield and left us all high and dry:

[O]n Thursday morning, attention shifted to Georgia with the blockbuster news that Powell—one of Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election crimes case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis—has accepted a plea deal that will require her testimony at future trials. This meme is not aging well. "This is a major breakthrough for prosecutors, potentially a devastating development for Donald Trump, because what’s going to happen now is Sidney Powell is going to testify for prosecutors in Georgia, and presumably she’ll also be prepared to testify for Jack Smith in his federal case in Washington, D.C.," [said CNN legal analyst Elie Honig.] So now they’ve sort of got an ultimate insider, somebody who has remained steadfastly loyal to Donald Trump, to the stolen election narrative. Now she has flipped. Now she has come clean. Now she’s going to be a prosecution witness.

"Attention Mar-a-Lago mop crew: ketchup cleanup in aisle three…and four…and five…and pretty much all the other aisles."

CHEERS to Great Moments in Saying Stuff. 162 years ago this week, in 1861, the first coast-to-coast telegram was sent from Chief Justice Stephen Field in California to President Lincoln in Washington, D.C. Field's Message: "Could you find the whereabouts of Amanda Hugginkiss?" Lincoln's reply: "Nice try."

x Wishing Vice President @KamalaHarris a very happy birthday.



She’s bright and tough and has done a remarkable job leading on critical fights like protecting women’s freedoms and combating gun violence—and I’m so proud to have her by my side. pic.twitter.com/kP0Dv9eqya — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 20, 2023

CHEERS to 86 decent years—and 4 that really sucked. Herbert Hoover got some company recently in the form of a certain "W" Bush and Donald Trump, who now join him on the short list of worst presidents ever. But Hoover was quite the humanitarian before his disastrous (and, boy howdy, do we mean disastrous) one term as president...and he was quite the competent humanitarian for 30 years after. But his time ran out when he kicked the bucket on this date in 1964 at the age of 90. Oh, and speaking of speaking of #31 and #43 and #45 in the same breath, there actually were people who roamed the planet named Donald W. Hoover. I think most of ‘em died of the same thing: embarrassment.

CHEERS to home vegetation. Here's a brief rundown of some of the boob-tubage on this weekend. Tonight we'll check in with Chris Hayes and the MSNBC crew as usual. Journalist Jonathan Schanzer talks Israel vs. Hamas with Margaret Hoover on Firing Line (PBS) at 8:30. Or you can live-tweet the classic Star Trek episode The Ultimate Computer at #allstartrek as it airs from 8-9 on the H&I Network.

Scorsese’s latest, getting rave reviews, opens in theaters today and on streaming platforms in a few weeks.

The most popular movies and streamers are all reviewed here at Rotten Tomatoes. The NHL schedule is here and the Baseball playoff schedule is here. Bad Bunny hosts SNL.

Sunday on 60 Minutes: a report on the TT road race on the Isle of Man and a profile of superstar Pink. Then Lisa neutralizes Nelson after he goes on a bullying spree on The Simpsons and Peter and Mayor West go confront the man responsible for Peter's losing the Griffin house in a reverse mortgage on Family Guy. (Spoiler alert: hilarity ensues.) And the weekend wraps up Sunday night at 11 with a new episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Now here's your Sunday morning lineup. For easy reading, I’ve underlined the Democratic guests:

This Week: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ; Sen. Tim Scott (MAGA Cult-SC); Rep. Michael McCaul (MAGA Cult-TX); Cindy McCain. Sunday at noon Jen Psaki will be broadcasting from inside the Tron central processing unit. Meet the Press: Secretary of State Antony Blinken ; Rep. Kevin McCarthy (MAGA Cult-CA); Mike Pence. Face the Nation: Mitch McConnell. CNN's State of the Union: Rep. Mike Turner (MAGA Cult-OH); Liz Cheney. Fox MAGA Talking Points Sunday: Mitch McConnell; Newt Gingrich; Retired General and former U.S. Army Vice Chief of Staff Jack Keane.

Happy viewing!

Ten years ago in C&J: October 20, 2013

CHEERS to happy hands. One of the casualties of the government shutdown was the 1815 "Ohio clock"…

The arms on the nearly 200-year-old timepiece, known as the Ohio Clock, had been frozen on 12:14 p.m. since it stopped ticking on October 9. The Senate specialists who normally wind it were among the roughly 800,000 federal employees who were sent home when the U.S. Congress could not reach a budget deal and government operations largely shuttered on October 1.

Well, good news: with the shutdown over, the hands on the clock are moving forward again. Or as Republicans call it: tyranny

CHEERS to climbing back on the wagon. Every year at this time I challenge myself to give up my worst addiction: candy corn. I love the stuff—in stews, soups, casseroles, salads, and sometimes even straight out of the bag. My brain thinks that candy corn is a gift from God for which we are just barely worthy. But my pancreas is thinking, "Have you no decency, sir? At long last have you left no sense of dietary decency?" So I owe it to myself to give it the old college try, cold-turkey style. I've got my stopwatch with me, and I'm hoping to beat my old record of…[opens tattered 57-year-old record book]…1.71 seconds without eating candy corn. So let's do this! Ready, set, GO...

Tick tock, tick… [Nom nom nom nom nom nom NomNom NOM NOM NOM!!!] …tock.

1.73 seconds. Better than last year but still disappointing. Oh well—I guess we'll try again during Lent.

Have a great weekend. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

