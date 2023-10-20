Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid to become speaker of the House has exposed at least one important thing about the Republican Party: The numerous allegations of Jordan’s complicity in a cover-up of the molestation of young wrestlers at Ohio State University, where he was an assistant coach, don’t even register.

As Jordan loses votes, supporters like Tennessee’s version of George Santos, Rep. Andy Ogles, went to Steve Bannon’s show-thing and said Jordan’s lack of a suit jacket and occasionally disheveled appearance make Jordan “grassroots all the way.” After Bannon agreed with this assessment, Ogles made this amazing statement about a man who—once again—is accused by multiple former OSU wrestlers of not protecting them from being sexual assaulted by the team doctor:

Someone like Jim Jordan has the opportunity to be the voice of Joe the Plumber, right? Of the soccer moms out there that are worried about the kids.

Just. Wow.

Why do vulnerable House Republicans keep voting for a sure-loser speaker candidate who opposes all their priorities and might just drown them at the ballot box? Beats us! But we just can't resist a delicious GOP disaster on this week's episode of "The Downballot." David Valadao voted to impeach Trump—and also supports Jim Jordan, known insurrectionist. Brian Fitzpatrick represents a heavily Ukrainian district—and also supports Jim Jordan, known Putinist. And there are many more like them. Make it make sense! Well, we shall try our best.