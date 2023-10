Rep. Jim Jordan is a man with a plan. A plan to torture his colleagues into submission by forcing them to vote against him again and again all weekend long, according to some accounts. He didn’t lay out an alternative in this morning’s pointless press conference, so we’ll assume that’s where we’re starting today. At least one Republican, Jordan supporter and Senate page abuser Rep. Derrick Van Orden is out, on his way to Israel to yell at people there. That makes Jordan’s quest even harder and more absurd, but that’s your GOP, America. Stay with us for the ride.