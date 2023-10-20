On Thursday, CNN’s Melanie Zanona and Jake Tapper discussed the many House Republicans who were upset that Rep. Jim Jordan remained silent as his supporters tried to compel other Republicans to vote for Jordan as speaker. It should be noted that this “pressure campaign,” in Tapper’s words, involved intimidation and even death threats.

“If only there was something in his background that would suggest he would stand by and look away when bad things were going on,” Tapper said, alluding to the allegations of Jordan’s complicity in the cover-up of the sexual molestation of numerous Ohio State University wrestlers.

Jordan’s bullying crusade to become speaker of the House dragged on like nails screeching down a blackboard. It was hard to find a group of people not frustrated with this latest Republican-created disaster. Even right-wing propaganda outlet Fox News seemed at a loss on how to spin this fiasco positively.

If Tapper’s feelings about the House Republican shenanigans weren’t clear enough, he posted this bit of promotion of his show to Bluesky Social.

