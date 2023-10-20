House Minority Whip Katherine Clark nominated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaker during Friday’s continued Republican-led fiasco. Clark gave a rousing speech, bringing Democrats together in a show of unity that continues to elude the Republican Party.

Clark made it clear that GOP speaker nominee Jim Jordan and what he represents are a danger. Calling the Ohio representative “disconnected,” she told the floor his “vision is a direct attack on the freedom and the rights of the American people.” She proceeded to detail Jordan’s record of voting against things like health care for veterans, children, and even 9/11 survivors.

But Clark wasn’t done. “He has opposed lowering the cost of insulin, repeatedly. He wants to cut Social Security and Medicare,” she said. “Over his 16 years in the House, the Republican nominee has never supported a farm bill. What does that mean? What does that mean? It means he has turned his back on farmers, on rural communities, and the 11 million children who go to bed hungry in this country.”

Clark brought her fellow Democrats to their feet as she targeted Jordan’s misogynistic attacks on reproductive rights.

The Republican nominee wants a national abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest or the health of a mother. We want to make our own health care decisions in consultation with our families, our doctors, our faith. Not with Jim Jordan.

