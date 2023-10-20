West, a self-proclaimed “non-Marxist socialist,” received a campaign donation of $3,300 from megadonor Harlan Crow, according to his latest fundraising report . That’s the maximum that an individual can directly give to a campaign. Two days after the donation was exposed by NBC News , West said he would be returning the donation to Crow.

Princeton philosophy professor Cornel West, who is mounting an independent presidential campaign to challenge President Joe Biden from the left in the 2024 presidential election, has something in common with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas : They have the same benefactor.

Federal election filings also show that Crow has donated to the presidential campaigns of Republicans Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, and Ron DeSantis as well as the centrist No Labels group, which is considering fielding a bipartisan presidential ticket. This again raises concerns about major Republican donors providing funds to third-party candidates in 2024 who could potentially draw enough votes from President Joe Biden to throw a close election to Republican front-runner Donald Trump.

In 2020, less than 2% of voters actually voted for a candidate other than Biden or Trump. But an NBC News poll last month found that 14% of registered voters might vote for a third-party or independent candidate in 2024, narrowly tipping the race to Trump.

But that apparently does not bother West. NBC News reported that “West has defended his campaign from questions about whether it would draw support from President Joe Biden, calling the two-party system an ‘impediment for the flower of American democracy’ during an interview with NBC News' ‘Meet the Press Now.’”

Crow’s donation was received on Aug. 7, when West was seeking the Green Party nomination. He declared earlier this month that he was splitting from the Green Party to run as an independent presidential candidate.

After NBC News broke the news about Crow’s donation on Wednesday, West was initially defiant in the face of criticism that he had received a donation from Justice Thomas’ right-wing billionaire benefactor. West, in a post Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote:

x As an independent candidate and a free Black man, I accept donations within the limits of no PACs or corporate interest groups that have strings attached. I am unbought and unbossed. Despite my deep political differences with brother Harlan Crow (who is an anti-Trump Republican),… — Cornel West (@CornelWest) October 19, 2023

"As an Independent candidate and a free Black man, I accept donations within the limits of no PACs or corporate interest groups that have strings attached. I am unbought and unbossed. Despite my deep political differences with brother Harlan Crow (who is an anti-Trump Republican), I've known him in a nonpolitical setting for some years and I pray for his precious family. I find it hypocritical for those who highlight his $3300 donation to my campaign but can’t say a mumbling word about the PAC-driven billion dollars to support the genocidal attack in Gaza sponsored by their candidate! I’m fighting for Truth, Justice, and Love! Onward!”

But on Friday, in another post on X, West said he was reluctantly returning the donation to Crow. He wrote: