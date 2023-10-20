Republican Rep. Ken Buck, a member of the House’s hard-right Freedom Caucus, is nobody's idea of a moderate. But the Colorado congressman has been in the MAGA movement's crosshairs since Donald Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt, and for just one reason. Though Buck signed the amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to throw out electors in multiple states in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, he appears to have been affected by the Jan. 6 riot. Since then, he has issued strong condemnations of the election hoaxes pushed by Rep. Jim Jordan and other Republicans. Buck also demanded that Jordan accept the results of 2020 in order for Buck to consider supporting Jordan’s bid for House speaker.

That's all it took for Buck to become the newest pariah among members of the MAGA base—and he is paying the price.

Here’s part of a report by Colorado’s KDVR:

A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Ken Buck said the landlord of their Windsor office is terminating their lease after the congressman voted against Rep. Jim Jordan’s speakership bid. On NBC News Thursday, the congressman said, “I’ve been evicted from my office in Colorado. I have notice of an eviction because the landlord is mad with my voting record on the speaker issue.”

Buck is also one of the numerous House Republicans who says he has received death threats for opposing Jordan.

This has been the standard pattern of the Trump and post-Trump years. Republicans lurch farther and farther right, declaring those more moderate than them to be enemies; the Republican base responds with gusto, casting out the new enemies and throwing support to new, more extreme lawmakers; the Republicans who once decried anyone not fully adherent to movement goals now find themselves outflanked by the new extremists who soon target them as the new apostates; and the base responds, labeling them enemies and demanding their ouster as well.

And the leopards eat another face—or lease—and nobody ever seems to see it coming until it happens.

Sign up to receive Daily Kos email action alerts!

RELATED STORIES:

House speaker battle heats up, Jordan's allies show indifference to threats against opponents

Even some Republicans know this speaker mess could cost them in 2024

Republican sets low bar for next House speaker. Jim Jordan trips on it