As coverage of the House Republican speaker fiasco continues to blot out the sun, two wars that feel a world away for many Americans should still command national attention. In each of them, democracy and the fundamental right to self-determination are at stake. Foreign policy will also likely play a unique role in next year's presidential election, particularly if the world feels like a powder keg to American voters.

In his primetime address Thursday night, President Joe Biden sought to make the case that America's long-term engagement was essential in both the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and nascent Israel-Hamas battle.

But how Americans feel about those wars and which party—or national leader—is best equipped to navigate those crises will be a moving target throughout the coming year.