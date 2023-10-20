Rep. Jim Jordan failed historically in his bid to become the new speaker of the House and pulled out of the chaotic race on Friday. Fellow Republicans like Rep. Austin Scott have been trying—and failing spectacularly—to spin this self-inflicted disaster as somehow being the Democratic Party’s fault.

After Jordan folded, Scott spoke with CNN’s Manu Raju in the hallways of the Capitol and tried once again to blame his party’s disarray on the minority party. Asked how he thought the GOP’s latest epic failure made the Republican Party look, Scott did a little verbal pirouette. “It makes Congress as a whole look very bad. The Democrats have had a lot of fun with it,” he whined. Raju then reminded him, “But Matt Gaetz and the Republicans started this.” Scott tried to once again blame the actions of ringleader Gaetz and seven other Republicans on the minority party.

Having once again been forced to repeat that a Republican, not a Democrat, started this chaos, Scott was forced to completely undercut his bogus spin by reminding the country that it is up to the Republican Party, as the House majority, to agree on a speaker.

So we're going to have conference on Monday. We will have different candidates running, and then we will have a vote Tuesday morning inside the conference to come up with the Republican nominee, and then hopefully we will be on the floor shortly after lunch.

Maybe this is why Scott got even less votes than Jordan when he was first nominated as an alternative speaker candidate last week?

RELATED STORY: Republican tries to blame Democrats for speaker fiasco. It goes terribly wrong

Ukraine must prevail in its fight for sovereignty. The Congress must provide the necessary military and humanitarian aid.