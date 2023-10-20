Some Republicans have tried to blame Democrats for voting Kevin McCarthy out as House speaker. Two and a half weeks after the fact, with his party having failed so far to replace him as speaker, McCarthy himself seems a lot angrier at the Republicans who instigated his ouster. Thanks to them, Republicans “are in a very bad position as a party,” he told reporters Friday.

x McCarthy: We are in a very bad position as a party pic.twitter.com/96rLlAiX7l — Acyn (@Acyn) October 20, 2023

Watch him nail his “crazy eights” insult, then unsuccessfully chase coherence for the next couple of sentences:

What history’ll look at, the crazy eights led by Gaetz, the amount of damage they have done to this party and to this country, is insurmountable. I’ve never seen this amount of damage done to just a few people for their own personalities, for their own fear of what’s going through. And really, it’s astonishing to me, and we are in a very bad position as a party, one that has won the majority, one that America has trusted us with, that a simple eight people have put us in this place.

What do you know: It turns out House Republicans are completely ungovernable due to extremists who will burn everything down to get their way. Former Republican Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan could have told him that, but McCarthy had to learn it the hard way. He thought he could appease the extremists through endless concessions, but he fared even worse than his predecessors.

He’s not wrong, though. Republicans are in a very bad position as a party. It’s just unfortunate they could drag the country down with them.

