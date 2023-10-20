One of the recurring themes in House Republicans' castigation of their own conference for proving incapable of agreeing on a speaker is the notion that they don't deserve to control the House.

Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana sounded particularly agitated Thursday as he pushed back on a proposal to enlist bipartisan support for granting more powers to Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, who's little more than a useless placeholder right now.

"What they're doing right now is walking the Republicans off the plank," Banks said, decrying the effort. "We don't deserve the majority if we go along with a plan to give the Democrats control over the House of Representatives. It's a giant betrayal to our Republican voters," Banks added.

Ah yes, they don't deserve the majority. But not because they are simultaneously incapable of nominating their own leader and unwilling to seek Democratic help to fill the essential position.

They don't deserve it, in Banks' view, because they haven't proven 100% deranged enough to hand over the House reins to Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio—a guy who rooted on the Jan. 6 insurrectionists targeting Congress every step of the way.

"There's nothing I've ever wanted more in this Congress than for Jim Jordan to be speaker of the House," lamented Banks.

That's a real shame, Jim. Meanwhile, the rest of the country is just hoping to wake up from this Republican-led nightmare.

On Friday, amid Jordan's third and final flameout, right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren echoed Banks' sentiments about GOP unworthiness.

"If this is the way the Republican party is going to operate, we deserve to lose in 2024," Lahren tweeted.

Amen, sister.

Republicans are totally allowed to be right on this, even if their conclusions are the accidental byproduct of savagely twisted logic: They don't deserve the House majority, nor do they deserve to win in 2024.