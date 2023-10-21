Why are we doing this? Or why are we still doing this? That’s the question reporters and presumably house members were asking themselves after this latest speaker election farce.

Catie Edmondson/New York Times:

This is a slowly building wall of opposition to Jordan’s candidacy. Twenty lawmakers opposed him on the first ballot; 22 on the second, and it appears he will lose 25 on this third ballot.

Jim Jordan has lost Biden district Republicans (Ryan Fitzpatrick of PA, Marcus Molinaro of NY, Thomas Kean Jr. of NJ). There are more nos for Jordan, say insiders, strategically holding on to their votes.

It was 86-122 and he’s been removed as the nominee. On to the next.

Melanie Zanona/CNN:

Republicans who voted against Jordan’s speakership bid report menacing calls and threats to their offices Several Republicans who opposed Rep. Jim Jordan’s House speakership bid said they are experiencing angry calls, menacing messages and even death threats since casting their votes, increasing the already tense and chaotic atmosphere in the GOP as they struggle to elect a speaker. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa said in a statement that she has “received credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls” after flipping her speaker vote from Jordan on Tuesday to House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger on Wednesday. New York Rep. Nick LaLota, meanwhile, shared in a social media post a message he received that told him to “go f**k yourself and die.” Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas said his office has been flooded with calls and there’s been “lots of profanity,” but “no real substantive threats,” while Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon’s wife received menacing text messages.

CNN:

Kenneth Chesebro: Pro-Trump attorney who helped craft fake elector plot pleads guilty in Georgia election subversion case Kenneth Chesebro, a Donald Trump-aligned attorney who helped craft the 2020 fake elector plot, is pleading guilty in the Georgia election subversion case. The plea deal is another major victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who charged Trump and 18 others in the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Thursday, former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell also pleaded guilty. Chesebro is pleading guilty to one felony – conspiracy to commit filing false documents. Fulton County prosecutors are recommending that Chesebro serve 5 years of probation and pay $5,000 in restitution. He agreed to testify at any future trials in the sprawling election subversion case and write an apology letter.

Sydney Powell also has to write an apology letter. Both letters will become material for discussion of the 2020 conspiracy, be it in media, court or on the campaign trail.

The Messenger:

Sidney Powell’s Guilty Plea is an Avalanche of Bad News for Donald Trump Her criminal accountability matters in two important ways. First, as to the criminal case, the plea shows that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s smart, multi-defendant RICO conspiracy prosecution is advancing exactly as designed. Second, as to our political reality, the conviction matters for what it may portend about the threat that Trumpist disinformation poses to American democracy. That’s because in courts of law, facts and accountability matter. And what happens in court reverberates beyond the courthouse.

Thomas Friedman/New York Times:

To Win the War, Defeat Hamas and Stop Settlements Nevertheless, U.S. officials left Jerusalem feeling that while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel understands that an overreach in Gaza could set the whole neighborhood ablaze — and is probably the most cautious of Israel’s leaders today — his right-wing coalition partners are eager to fan the flames in the West Bank. Settlers there have killed at least seven Palestinian civilians in acts of revenge in the last week, and the Israeli military is even more hawkish than the prime minister now and is determined to deliver a blow to Hamas that the whole neighborhood will never forget. Meanwhile, Israel’s right-wing minister of finance is refusing to transfer tax money owed to the Palestinian Authority, sapping its ability to keep the West Bank under control, which it has done up to now. Color me very worried. No, color me extremely worried. Because in the first week of this war the Supreme Leader of Iran and the leader of the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, Hassan Nasrallah, appeared to be keeping very tight control on their militiamen both on the border with Israel and in Iraq, Syria and Yemen. But as the second week has gone on, U.S. officials have picked up increasing signs that both leaders may be considering letting their forces more aggressively attack Israeli targets, and maybe American targets if the United States intervenes.

Wall Street Journal:

Ukraine Targets Russia’s Big Guns to Blast a Path Forward Kyiv’s military has honed its systems for finding and destroying Russian artillery. But Russia is also adapting. A Ukrainian team plots the coordinates on a tablet map, sharing them online with drone units tasked with confirming targets and gunners tasked with destroying them. The operation is an example of how Ukraine has honed its system of identifying and destroying Russian artillery, giving its armed forces an important advantage as they try to push forward and retake occupied land. The work of the small group from Ukraine’s 45th Artillery Brigade is part of a largely unseen battle taking place far from the trenches. With front lines hardening after nearly 20 months of war, progress for either side depends on being able to silence, or at least quiet, the enemy’s guns so that infantry and vehicles can advance. With some 70% of Ukrainian combat casualties resulting from artillery strikes, according to a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, taking Russian guns out of the fight saves Ukrainian lives.

