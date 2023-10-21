Jon Stewart’s show on Apple TV has reportedly ended, even though production for a third season was slated to begin in a few weeks, according to a report from The New York Times. Sources say the sudden decision to end the show came after Stewart and Apple executives disagreed over subjects “The Problem with Jon Stewart” was planning to tackle—specifically artificial intelligence and China.

There are many examples that illustrate why corporate control over our news and information sources is problematic. Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter (which he subsequently rebranded as “X”) is one case in point. Another is a corporation like Apple, which derives so much of its profits from things not connected to news or information, being the gatekeeper for a show like “The Problem with Jon Stewart.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook paid a “surprise visit” to China a few days ago to promote the company’s much bigger moneymaker, the iPhone 15. Producing a show that could be critical of a corporation’s motivations and leery of promises made by entities that are heavily invested in profiting off of artificial intelligence is also a possible conflict for a company like Apple.

As of the publication of this story, Apple has yet to comment on Stewart’s exit.

Jon Stewart tells Republican, 'You don't give a flying f&ck' about kids being shot

“The Problem” was the comedian’s first foray back into television since his run on the very popular and influential “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” ended in 2015. Whether he was going toe to toe with the former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers to expose how intellectually disingenuous his policy positions are, or telling a Republican state senator that his anti-LGBTQ+ ideology and Second Amendment gun fetish showed “you don't give a flying fuck” about protecting children, Stewart’s show was one of the better efforts to inform the public about our country’s current policies.

The show will be missed.

