Donald Trump is headed back into a New York courtroom for another day of testimony from former Trump Organization fixer/attorney Michael Cohen in the civil fraud trial. On Wednesday, Cohen testified that he and former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allan Allen Weisselberg used "reverse engineering" to inflate core asset values to match the number Donald Trump wanted to see.

Before arriving at the courthouse on Thursday, Trump released a new screed complaining of a “rigged trial.” I’m sure Judge Arthur Engoron will love this.