Vs. Who Again?

Colbert has a final look back at the recent “leadership” skills of the “party of personal responsibility”...

x The race for Speaker of the House is a nightmare unlike any before!#Colbert pic.twitter.com/tw2C3PxqKR — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 24, 2023

If you missed it, they settled on a fascist psychopath. (Since that was foregone conclusion, there’s no need to say “spoiler alert.”)

Cheers and Jeers for Thursday, October 26, 2023

By the Numbers:

8 days!!!

Days 'til we turn our clocks back: 10

Days 'til the Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer in Chicago: 8

Year that global demand for oil, natural gas and coal is expected to peak, according to the International Energy Agency's latest forecast: 2030

Minimum factor by which there will be more electric cars on the roads around the world by 2030: 10x

Rank of Maine among all states for having the lowest violent crime rate, according to the FBI: #1

Maine's violent crime rate per 100,000 people in 2022, versus the national average of 381 (and down from 113 in 2021): 103

Average price for a gallon of gas: $3.54

World Series Preview The Arizona Diamondbacks & Texas Rangerbacks are tied at 0 games each. (Game 1 is tomorrow night)

Your Thursday Molly Ivins Moment:

Actually, sex education is entirely about the consequences of "exploring sexuality," and it works. The Guttmacher Institute published a report last week showing that the abortion rate is down by 11 percent in this country precisely because young people are now getting more education about sex. One would think the anti-abortion forces would be grateful. Instead, there is every indication that in addition to taking away a woman's right to choose whether to have an abortion, the Bush administration is going after contraception, as well. Bush's first action on his first day as president was to reinstitute the global "gag rule" that no foreign aid can go to any women's clinic abroad that that mentions the word abortion, even when the life of the mother is at stake. —October, 2002

Puppy Pic of the Day: Farewell, Bobi…

JEERS to the worst day in world history that we can ever remember. I'm so sorry to start your Thursday morning like this. You shouldn't have to be subjected to this kind of chaos and carnage with your Corn Flakes and banana slices. God knows there's enough horrible stuff going on in the world. But what I'm about to tell you could affect everything from how you invest your money to the route you take next time you have to go to the grocery store. If this doesn't shake you to your core, I'm afraid I must take issue with your humanity and maybe even your upbringing. I'm posting it now, so if you want to enjoy the rest of your day, I suggest you skip over this:

Korean girl group STAYC wore the wrong Rangers jersey during a show in Dallas, Texas, and the fashion faux pas did not go unnoticed on social media.

In lieu of panicking, here's what I suggest you do: go about your day normally, as if nothing is wrong even though something clearly IS. Make no mention of this to friends, family, or coworkers. Allow the passage of time to fade the memory of what you just read. Enjoy a trip to a day spa. Count your blessings. And move on. Right after you send me a bunch of money for being such a good friend and therapist in these troubling times. You are valued. I see you.

CHEERS to finally getting it right. Sure, it's not actually a headline in the "newspaper of record." But it's at least in the newspaper of record's daily email blast, so that's something. This is what I woke up to yesterday morning:

G.O.P. in disarray There is an old joke among political journalists about the media constantly writing about “Democrats in disarray.” But the Democratic Party in recent years has been remarkably functional, at least in Congress. Despite their ideological differences, the party’s moderate and progressive factions have compromised on legislation and had little trouble choosing their leaders. These days, it’s the G.O.P. that’s in disarray. Dis array is a solar kind of array. “I don’t recognize my party in some respects,” Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, says in a new biography. Our colleague Luke Broadwater, who covers the House, writes: “Republicans have made no secret of their divisions. They openly refer to their various factions as The Five Families—a reference to warring Mafia crime families.”

As for what happened yesterday as the GOP crime families vied to elect a new speaker, here's what happened: I remained unable to care less because they’re all lying psychopaths.

CHEERS to celestial spookiness. Today is National Pumpkin Day, bringing up memories of when NASA got in on the act by posting this amazing shot of the sun via “a blend of 171 and 193 angstrom light as captured by the Solar Dynamics Observatory”:

Any similarity to #45, aka The Thing, is purely coincidental. Except the parts of him that are in the process of flaming out.

x This is what true happiness looks like 😀 pic.twitter.com/OhAPeC0ZG5 — CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) October 15, 2023

CHEERS to spring-fresh pantaloons. On today's date in 1858, Hamilton Smith patented the rotary washing machine, which moved clothes up and down via a plunger that simultaneously circulated water:

And on weekends it made ice cream.

Today's washing machines are more energy-efficient, water-conserving and reliable. (But they make some weird sounds. Ours spends most of its time going "Snrrk… Snrrk… Snrrk…") But some things haven’t changed, like if you forget to check your pockets for anything that melts when exposed to hot water and massive centrifugal force before you push START, you're still screwed. (Damn you, M&Ms—that was my favorite Magilla Gorilla tuxedo shirt.)

CHEERS to ABBA in your headphones and fresh air in your lungs. If you want to tear through the streets of Stockholm, Sweden in your gas-guzzling Hummer, you best get busy:

Walkers and cyclists of Stockholm, rejoice: In an effort to improve air quality, the Swedish capital is introducing a new low-emission zone. Starting at the end of 2024, most gas and diesel vehicles will be banned from the city center. Other European capital cities have made similar moves—including diesel bans in Athens, Madrid and Paris and a stricter ban in London—but Stockholm’s is “more far-reaching,” according to Lars Strömgren, Stockholm’s vice mayor for transport and urban environment.

And in other news, the giant oil and gas companies Exxon-Mobil and Chevron are now engaged in a massive buying spree of other oil and gas companies because, in their behind-closed-door words: "Fuck clean energy." But anyway, as I was saying: Yay, Stockholm.

Ten years ago in C&J: October 26, 2013

JEERS to justice in Putin Land. The crew of that Greenpeace ship that was seized last month by the Russian coast guard got some good news of sorts this week: the charges against them are being reduced from piracy to "hooliganism." Russian authorities say that if the crew continues to behave themselves and cooperate, they may reduce the charges to "dorkism" by next week and "poopyheadism" by Christmas. But no matter what, before they get released they still have to eat their body weight in borscht. I call that "barbarism."

CHEERS to a woman who had to debate Republicans with 90 percent of her brain switched off just to make it a fair fight. Happy 76th birthday (and many blessings on your camels) to Hillary Rodham Clinton, the only human in world history who can boast of having First Lady, United States Senator, Secretary of State, and first female major-party presidential nominee on her resume. She should have “45th president” on it, too, having clocked Trump in every debate, secured every major newspaper endorsement, run on positions far more popular than Trump’s, possessed more brainpower by a factor of a gazillion, and handily won the popular vote. (Thanks a lot, Comey. And Russia. And Wikileaks. And Jill Stein. And you, too, f*cking media.) Some pearls from the walking fountain of wisdom:

"Climate change is real. It is here. It has to be dealt with. If I hear another politician or public official say they don’t know what to say because they’re not a scientist, I’m just going to yell, ‘Go talk to a scientist!’" "We can’t hide from any of these hard truths about race and justice in America. We have to name them and own them and then change them." "To LGBT men and women worldwide, let me say this: wherever you live and whatever the circumstances of your life, whether you are connected to a network of support or feel isolated and vulnerable, please know that you are not alone." "The difference between a politician and a statesman is that a politician thinks about the next election while the statesman thinks about the next generation." "Donald Trump's ideas aren't just different. They are dangerously incoherent. They're not even really ideas, just a series of bizarre rants, personal feuds and outright lies. A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons." "If there is one message that echoes forth from this conference, let it be that human rights are women’s rights and women’s rights are human rights, once and for all." "You cannot have maternal health without reproductive health. And reproductive health includes contraception and family planning and access to legal, safe abortion."

This year I got her a new sweatshirt that says "3,000,000 More Than Orange Doofus" on the back. (I hope it's not too subtle.)

Have a nice Thursday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

