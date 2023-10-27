Alex Lawson is the executive director of Social Security Works, a nonprofit with a mission including protecting and expanding Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, as well as advocating for lower drug prices and other policies that might ensure economic justice for everyday Americans. Lawson caught up with Republican House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington in Washington a few days ago after he announced his plans to form a “debt commission,” which seems to be code for making budget cuts to Social Security and other social safety net programs. This idea was parroted by newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson during his acceptance speech on Wednesday.

A video posted by Lawson on X (formerly Twitter) shows an agitated Arrington talking over Lawson as he tries to get the chair of the House Budget Committee to answer a simple question: Social Security is set to run out of cash in 2033, so would the Republican Party be willing to protect Social Security benefits by taxing the ultra wealthy? Arrington spends most of the video attacking Lawson’s “tactics.” Since Arrington is unwilling to engage with a concerned citizen, Lawson offers up the “solution” that Congress should “raise taxes on the ultra wealthy and prevent a benefit cut.” He then asks, “Would you agree that that's a solution?”

Arrington refuses to answer and instead attacks Lawson’s “strategy” of confronting him on the issue. He claims that Lawson and his group are the real “threat” to the “solvency” of Social Security. Lawson keeps trying to get an answer and walks Arrington up to a building before bidding him farewell.

The Republican Party’s singular mission is to reroute American tax dollars toward the wealthiest segment of our society. The longstanding criticism of Social Security benefits, arguably the most popular and successful government program in our country’s history, is a prime example of what the GOP stands for.