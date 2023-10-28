Hoo-wee! What a week in the U.S. House, as Republicans churned through seemingly half their caucus before finally uniting behind one of the worst people in the entire Congress. It was quite the wild ride!

After weeks of a leadership void, during which chaotic Republicans described themselves as "dangerous" and "embarrassing," they finally landed their guy: full-on MAGA acolyte Rep. Mike Johnson. The unanimous vote for one of their most extreme members spoke to the GOP’s hard reality: If they hadn’t chosen Johnson, the only other path forward was working with Democrats on a power-sharing agreement, and no Republican, not even so-called “moderates” in districts that President Joe Biden won in 2020, could stomach that.

Republicans will rue this choice. Johnson is so bad that it’s impossible for any summary to do him justice. He is a virulently anti-abortion Christo-fascist zealot who was a key cog in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Heck, he doesn’t even believe in democracy, saying, “You know, we don't live in a democracy [but a] Biblical [republic]." He views LGBTQ+ people as “a deviant group.” As Mark Sumner writes, “Johnson believes that Christians have an exclusive right to rule the United States.” And if you think all that’s shocking, there is so much more.

Here’s the cold electoral calculation: Republicans lost the 2022 midterm elections, despite Biden’s unpopularity and soaring inflation, because of two key issues—the Republican threat on our democracy, and the stripping away of abortion rights after the Supreme Court nullified Roe v. Wade. Democrats are already gleefully making Johnson a key 2024 campaign issue.

Republicans sure do know how to double down on the things America really hates about them!

