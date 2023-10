Looks like former vice president Mike Pence is tired of being Donald Trump’s punch line, and he’s quitting the race.

x Pence: I have decided to suspend my campaign for president, effective today pic.twitter.com/RGncQnqngh — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2023

I literally laughed upon hearing the news. But at the very least, given the chance to do so, he didn’t join Trump’s coup efforts. “Don’t engage in sedition” might be the lowest bar possible, but it’s one that half his party can no longer meet.

If you’re wondering why they say “suspend,” is so that they can continue fundraising to pay off campaign debts.