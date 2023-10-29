As Halloween draws close, trick-or-treaters and Halloween parade participants dress up for the occasion. Some of the more popular costumes are Barbies, princesses, Spider-Man, witches, monsters, and fairies—yet scary zombies remain a spooky favorite. While getting ready to write today’s story I found myself humming a tune about zombies that I grew up with, and was fascinated by its history and multiple covers.
There is a wealth of Halloween music in multiple genres that make a great soundtrack for the holiday, much of which we’ve explored here in the past. Today, let’s explore a song about “jumbies” or “zombies.”
Indo-Caribbean author Tiara Jade Chutkhan has written a fascinating story about the history of a variety of “jumbees,” including the Bacoo, Moongazer, Choorile, Ole Higue, The Massacooramaan, and The Dutchman Jumbee:
In the Caribbean, the stories of Jumbees are among the spine-chilling tales that have been passed on for generations.
Jumbee is the name given to most of the nefarious creatures in Caribbean mythology. There are many different types of Jumbees, each reflecting the Caribbean's ethnic makeup of African, Amerindian, East Indian, Dutch and English people. The Jumbee is said to be the spirit of evil people who were destined to become instruments of darkness in their death. The creatures themselves cast dark, shadowy figures and are much more sinister than the average ghost.
Maybe you’ve heard the stories before, from your mom or aunty who claimed to have seen Jumbee years ago back home. Maybe you’d like to learn more about the shapes and forms these creatures take, to avoid them in the future.
The year Lord Intruder (Winston O’Connor) recorded “Jumbie Jamboree” as the B-side to his song “Disaster with the Police.” He apparently had the words to the song printed in a calypso book prior to recording the song some time later. Along with Lord Invader, Lord Intruder was one of the first well known Calypso artists to become better known and acclaimed outside of Trinidad. The two are often confused as being the author of the original “Jumbie Jamboree.” Perhaps the most interesting thing about the song is that while it’s often attributed to Lord Intruder, the song was penned by Conrad Eugene Mauge, Jr. … who may have also been another pseudonym for Lord Intruder. Mauge was also a songwriter, PhD, and author of several books. Information is tough to find in this regard, but it all just adds to the song’s charm and legacy. [...]
With tongue in cheek lyrics (“Zombies from all parts of the island, some of them was a great Calypsonians”) specifically mentioning certain Caribbean traditions (“although the season was Carnival, we get together in bacchanal”), it makes a sort of sense that the writer is having some fun here.
It’s interesting to think the song we know today wasn’t originally wasn’t even about zombies. Really, the song was never meant to be about those brain-eating, lumbering zombies you see in the movies. Originally, the song was called “Jumbie Jamboree.”
Though there is no recording available of Lord Intruder’s original, there is a recording of a very early 1953 version. I have to admit I went into shock when I discovered that the lead singer, known as “The Charmer,” was none other than Eugene Walcott, who is known to us today as Louis Farrakhan. Richard Lei reported the story for The Washington Post in 1995:
She knew him as "The Charmer," and he certainly was that. A lean and handsome young man, with a hint of island breeze in his patter, he'd drop by Daisy's desk at the neighborhood newspaper every so often with a new publicity photo, hoping to plug one of his upcoming calypso shows. "Oh, honey, he was gorgeous," remembers Daisy Voigt, who in those days wrote a teen column under the name Dizzy Dame Daisy. "He was as fine as new wine. We were all half in love with him. We thought he was as good as Harry Belafonte."
It was lower Roxbury, Boston, the mid-1950s. Belafonte's Caribbean sound was breaking big-time, but in the neighborhood, Voigt said, The Charmer held sway. Everybody also knew him as Gene Walcott, the musical pride of the West Indian immigrant community served by the Boston Graphic weekly newspaper. In coming years, he would make news under another name: Louis Farrakhan.
The calypso period isn't a part of the Honorable Minister's resume that's eagerly promoted by the Nation of Islam, but those early years help to illuminate his personality. Louis Farrakhan (born Louis Eugene Walcott) always wanted to be a musician. The man has been drawing -- and pleasing -- crowds since the age of 16, as both a calypso singer and a classical violinist.
Here he is in “Back to Back, Belly to Belly” as The Charmer with the Johnny McCleverty Calypso Boys:
Sue Rogers at BugJams wrote of “Zombie Jamboree”:
Like many "folk" songs, there is unclear copyright in the song and many lines are variable between versions. While many versions set the song in a New York, Long Island or Woodlawn Cemetery, some place it in Kingston or an island cemetery. The third verse is the most variable with The Charmer's version discussing the local food at a previous jumbie carnival parade while Rockapella's version discusses zombies and King Kong invading various New York City landmarks. The third verse of King Flash's 1956 version further discusses the female zombie's romantic pursuit of the singer.
The folk singers who put the song onto U.S. charts were The Kingston Trio.
CompVid101’s YouTube notes explained some of the background on the Kingston Trio’s commentary and the song:
The original Kingston Trio of Bob Shane, Nick Reynolds, and Dave Guard perform one of their best known and most beloved songs, "Zombie Jamboree," from the group's second album on Capitol Records, "...from the Hungry i" in 1958. The song was written around 1953 by Winston O'Connor, a Calypso musician from Trinidad and Tobago who styled himself "Lord Intruder." The droll introduction heard on this video by Trio member Dave Guard misidentifies the composer and group as "Lord Invader and his 12 Penetrators." Guard was joking; while there was an actual Lord Invader in the calypso world, he didn't write this particular song, and there was never a band of that name on record.
The Kingston Trio started out as a group most interested in performing calypso music, and their very name derived from the association of "Kingston" with the Caribbean as much as it did from the vaguely Ivy League sound that it had as well. When the Trio's recording of "Tom Dooley" became a monster hit a few months after the "Hungry i" album was released, Capitol Records decided to market the Kingstons as "folk singers" - a label with which the Trio was always uncomfortable and which traditionalists resented. But as sole surviving original member Bob Shane remarks, "After Tom Dooley broke out, Capitol Records came to us with a great big suitcase full of money and said 'You boys are now folk singers." We said "You're damn right we are!' After all, we were all business majors in college."
"Zombie Jamboree" has also been recorded by the calypso king himself, Harry Belafonte (though strangely three years after the KT) and more recently in the 1990s by the vocal group Rockapella.
Of the multiple covers of “Zombie Jamboree,” singer, actor, humanitarian, and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte may have recorded some of the best versions of the song multiple times, starting in 1962.
True to Belafonte’s politics, he updated the lyrics with references to atomic warfare.
Here is a video of him performing it live with very interesting choreography:
In the PBS special “Spike & Co.: Do It Acapella,” which aired on May 10, 1990, Rockapella does their version (you see Spike Lee and Debbie Allen in the clip):
Rockapella’s version was used as the music for a video animation made by James Bowman (@DonkeysBazooka):
Hope you have fun this Halloween! Beware of lurking zombies, and I hope you will treat us to some of your spooky Halloween favorites in the comments section below!