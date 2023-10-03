Donald Trump kicked off the courthouse-steps portion of his 2024 campaign Monday with a scathing indictment of the U.S. justice system, casting it as the enemy of The People—or his people, at least.

Trump, facing a $250 million civil fraud trial in New York that could ruin him financially, voiced renewed disgust for the judicial system threatening to hold him to account for allegedly engaging in a massive scheme to defraud the state.

"Take a look at what's going on in Georgia, take a look at Jack Smith," Trump told reporters at the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, invoking the criminal indictments he's facing at the state and federal levels related to 2020 election tampering. "This is called election interference," Trump said, specifically referencing the "presidential election of 2024."

Trump went on to blast New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who ruled last week that he had persistently defrauded financial institutions to build his business empire. Engoron will ultimately decide the outcome of the non-jury civil trial that commenced Monday.

"This is a judge that some people say could be charged criminally for what he's doing. He's interfering with an election, and it's a disgrace," Trump said, in a diatribe dripping with animosity.

Trump's rancor—along with his assertion that the U.S. justice system is depriving him and his voters of a free and fair election—is sure to become a staple of the presidential campaign he will increasingly be forced to conduct from courthouses across the country in New York, Washington D.C., Georgia, and Florida. It's the 2.0 version of Trump's false 2020 "rigged election" claim, only this time the supposed miscarriage of justice is being perpetrated by the justice system itself, in Trump's view.

"This guy's getting away with murder," Trump said of Engoron, slamming him as a "Democrat operative" and "a disgrace."

Trump continued, "This is a judge that should be disbarred. This is a judge that should be out of office."

Trump also resurrected a familiar case for taking action.

"Somebody has to fight because if you don't fight, our country is just gonna go down the tubes. This is election interference. This guy's a highly partisan person, and we can't let this stuff happen," Trump said.

The statement was discomfitingly reminiscent of Trump's call to arms to his supporters on Jan. 6: "We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

While Trump will be forced to attend his criminal trials, his appearance at the New York civil trial was voluntary. Asked why he chose to attend as he pivoted to leave the assembled reporters and cameras, Trump turned back around, pouncing on the opportunity to comment.

"I want to watch this witch hunt myself," Trump offered in response to the query. "I've been going through a witch hunt for years, but this is really now getting dirty between Jack Smith and between all of these DOJ people helping them along.”

"This is a pure witch hunt for purposes of interfering with the elections of the United States of America—it's totally illegal," Trump said.

Trump's appearance at the New York courthouse should be taken as the opening salvo in his campaign to win the 2024 election by destroying justice as we know it. And if Trump doesn't win that war, he's building up a powder keg of fury to unleash on the country in retribution for everyone failing to bow to his wishes.

