The House of Representatives is doing something it hasn’t done in 113 years: deciding whether to oust Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. There are a few ways this can go procedurally, but only two final outcomes. He’s in or he’s out.

The first votes could be either a motion to table Gaetz’s resolution or a motion to refer it to a committee where it will be buried. A motion wouldn't be open to debate, so if that's the first thing they do it will go fast, then proceed straight to Gaetz's motion. A motion to refer it to a committee is debatable; if it passes, it’s all over and McCarthy is saved. If neither of those things do away with Gaetz’s motion, they then have an hour of debate on McCarthy’s future.

Follow the fun here and on C-SPAN.