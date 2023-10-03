About nine months after cutting a deal with the devils of his political party to become speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy was ousted from that position. The loudest ember in this garbage fire was Florida man Rep. Matt Gaetz, who filed the motion to vacate McCarthy as speaker, quickly generating the kind of attention Gaetz seems to crave.

Former Speaker McCarthy has long shown himself to be about as trustworthy as Donald Trump in making deals with people. But if McCarthy was expecting Democrats to bail him out of this embarrassing jam, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries made it clear where Democratic leadership stood earlier on Tuesday:

House Democrats remain willing to find common ground on an enlightened path forward. Unfortunately, our extreme Republican colleagues have shown no willingness to do the same. It is now the responsibility of the GOP members to end the House Republican Civil War. Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair.

On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, people have been reacting to the crash and burn of McCarthy’s political future.

Let’s start with some history.

x Vote to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House Succeeds: 216-210



“The office of Speaker of the House is hereby declared vacant” pic.twitter.com/abEGbZdCxQ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 3, 2023

How long was his tenure?

x Kevin McCarthy served as speaker for approximately 27 Scaramuccis. pic.twitter.com/k1sqL7Cve9 — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 3, 2023

Everything Trump touches does turn to silt.

One thing is always true about this ongoing Republican civil war.

x all i have to say about the prospect of mccarthy being forced out is it would be very funny https://t.co/qyZdKqGHgn — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) October 3, 2023

Maybe two things are always true:

x The sith ALWAYS betray one another, Mccarthy. pic.twitter.com/H1d5CJVbQb — Step-Dad blocking_sled (@blocking_sled) October 3, 2023

Maxwell Frost, one of the newest Democratic representatives, explained Democrats’ position succinctly:

x I’m not voting to save Speaker McCarthy who is okay with kids being mowed down in their schools. I’m with Leader Jeffries. https://t.co/IMRywhWNRE — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) October 3, 2023

Here’s a visual representation of the situation.

And here’s a short film depicting what Democratic voters felt their representatives should do.

x Here’s what I think House Democrats should offer Kevin McCarthy: pic.twitter.com/zbTVkcQIAN — tré easton (@treeaston) October 3, 2023

Even before McCarthy was officially booted from atop his pile-of-trash party, Rep. Ilhan Omar had thoughts on the matter.

Maybe we should all put this into context?

x sure this is embarrassing but at least mccarthy didnt debase himself to get this job by cutting a deal with a since fired and irrelevant cable news host after failing to get enough votes the first 15 times — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 3, 2023

If you lie down with fleas, you get fleas. (I like dogs.) Here’s something for the Vegas crowd:

x Is there a place everybody who bet that McCarthy wouldn't last the full Congress as Speaker go to cash our tickets?



Or can I just parlay my winnings into Hakeem for Speaker in 2025? — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 3, 2023

AI-generated images are in the news, right?

This one works for me!

And finally: a real history lesson.

x Lol…. pic.twitter.com/assNbjYxXn — 🇺🇸Woke Patriotic Cats 🇺🇦 🟧republicans r lying (@stand4sumtin) October 3, 2023

