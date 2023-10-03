About nine months after cutting a deal with the devils of his political party to become speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy was ousted from that position. The loudest ember in this garbage fire was Florida man Rep. Matt Gaetz, who filed the motion to vacate McCarthy as speaker, quickly generating the kind of attention Gaetz seems to crave.
Former Speaker McCarthy has long shown himself to be about as trustworthy as Donald Trump in making deals with people. But if McCarthy was expecting Democrats to bail him out of this embarrassing jam, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries made it clear where Democratic leadership stood earlier on Tuesday:
House Democrats remain willing to find common ground on an enlightened path forward. Unfortunately, our extreme Republican colleagues have shown no willingness to do the same. It is now the responsibility of the GOP members to end the House Republican Civil War. Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair.
On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, people have been reacting to the crash and burn of McCarthy’s political future.
Let’s start with some history.
How long was his tenure?
Everything Trump touches does turn to silt.
One thing is always true about this ongoing Republican civil war.
Maybe two things are always true:
Maxwell Frost, one of the newest Democratic representatives, explained Democrats’ position succinctly:
Here’s a visual representation of the situation.
And here’s a short film depicting what Democratic voters felt their representatives should do.
Even before McCarthy was officially booted from atop his pile-of-trash party, Rep. Ilhan Omar had thoughts on the matter.
Maybe we should all put this into context?
If you lie down with fleas, you get fleas. (I like dogs.) Here’s something for the Vegas crowd:
AI-generated images are in the news, right?
This one works for me!
And finally: a real history lesson.
