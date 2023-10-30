— The Following is a Paid Advertisement * — URGENT!!!!! Vote Republican Nov. 7 to stop the raging Democrat epidemic of plentiful jobs, falling gas prices, lower inflation, massive infrastructure improvements, cheaper prescription drugs, loan forgiveness for students and heartland farmers, cleaner water and air, fewer hidden airline and credit card fees, tax hikes on the rich, competent emergency management, equality for women and minorities, lower deficits, bigger Social Security checks, economic growth that defies economists' wildest expectations, respect for religious freedom but not religious grifting, greater cooperation with our international allies, disgust for fascists/Nazis/insurrectionists and—worst of all—dedication to safe and fair elections. Bottom line!!!!! Democrats are not destroying this country and IT HAS TO STOP! On Tuesday, November 7, do your duty—vote GOP and Make America A Third World Laughingstock Again. Thank you. * Not really. Only Democrats actually pay their campaign debts.

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, October 30, 2023

Note: Today is National Candy Corn Day, and we have exciting news. I recently made a dramatic health discovery: eating more candy corn is an excellent way to overcome a candy corn deficiency. If you’d like to read the particulars, they were just conveniently published—[Scribble Scribble Scribble]—on my cocktail napkin.

-

By the Numbers:

3 days!!!

Days 'til the 2023 elections: 8

Days 'til the Sitka Whalefest in Alaska: 3

Current year-over-year inflation rate, down a smidge from the previous report: 3.7%

Share of U.S. borrowers in serious mortgage delinquency (90 days or more late on payments) in August: 0.9%

Last time the delinquency rate was that low: 1999

Percent chance that the judge in Donald Trump's New York fraud case has ordered Ivanka Trump to testify: 100%

Percent of Americans who say they'd consider buying a haunted house, but only if it was being sold below market value: 57%

EXCLUSIVE! → World Series Update ← EXCLUSIVE! The Rangerbacks and Diamondbacks are tied at 1 game apiece

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Relentless…

-

CHEERS to closure. The hunt is over for the MAGA-indoctrinated gun instructor with a screw loose who killed 18 and wounded a dozen more just 20 minutes up the road in Lewiston—he's dead.

Living this close to the site of a mass murder that will live in infamy is surreal. The phrase "the mighty Wurlitzer plays on" is apt, because it's like there's a well-worn template used in a hundred other communities that's now being laid overtop Maine's second-largest city. The thoughts. The prayers. The cries for gun control that fall on ears both receptive and deaf. The press updates starring the mayor, the police chief, the governor, and of course the federal-level politicians. (Susan Collins was very concerned.) The somber TV "Special Report" music. The endless loops of flashing blue and red emergency-vehicle lights. The stories of the victims' lives and their families' grief. The numbers you can call if you need counseling. And soon: the funerals. Then the spotlight will fade and eventually shift to the next site of the next mass shooting. And another community will be left scarred by a preventable tragedy. But for now, the Wurlitzer plays on up here:

Governor Mills: "While this search has concluded, I know that law enforcement continues to fully investigate this tragedy so that we can bring what closure we can to the victims and their families. I ask that all Maine people continue to keep those families, and all of the people impacted by this tragedy, in their thoughts. Lewiston is a special place. It is a close-knit community with a long history of hard work, of persistence, of faith, of opening its big heart to people everywhere. Tonight, Lewiston, and the State of Maine, begin to move forward on what will be a long and difficult road to healing, but we will heal together."

By the way, they found the mass murderer lying behind a recycling center. If it's all the same to you, sir, I think we'll just bag you up and put you out with the regular trash, thanks.

JEERS to timely updates. Speaking of violence from the barrel of a gun, here's the latest on the shooting match between Israel and the terrorists of Hamas, providing the clearest picture yet of exactly what's going on over there:

Our next update at noon. Plus sports!

CHEERS to #2. And happy 288th birthday to John Adams, born October 30, 1735. A Founding father who didn’t own slaves, was brave enough to defend British soldiers in court after the Boston Massacre, and indispensable architect of our flawed-but-well-intentioned government. A few toasts from his colleagues:

"He's actually insane!" —Sec. of War James McHenry "Sometimes absolutely mad!" —Ben Franklin I visited Adams’ tomb in a church basement in Quincy, Mass. I reached out to touch it. He slapped my hand. "He is vain, irritable, and a bad calculator of the force and probable effect of the motives which govern men." —Thomas Jefferson I’ll tell in a trice- ‘Tis old Daddy Vice Who carries of pride an ass-load; Who turns up his nose, Wherever he goes, With vanity swelled like a toad. —Rep. John Page of Virginia

Okay, well, that was fun. Pay your respects here. But watch your words—he still thinks the Alien and Sedition Acts are in effect.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to the most trusted name in news (well, besides Cronkite and Maddow). 112 years ago this week, Joseph Pulitzer died at 64 aboard his yacht in Charleston, South Carolina, thus ending the life of the "yellow journalism" publisher who was dedicated to looking out for the little guy (if loudly and sensationalistically):

Previously the press usually spoke for the moneyed interests, but this new strain of journalism supported labor, attacked trusts and monopolies, and exposed scandal, fraud and corruption, both public and private. Seems like a good design for my Poolitzer Prize. At a time when journalism was not considered a respectable way of earning a living, Pulitzer was committed to raising the standards of the profession.

Today the best and the brightest in journalism are celebrated with the coveted "Pulitzer," which comes in a lovely velvet-lined display case. When I depart this earth I plan to leave behind a foundation that will recognize the most dimwitted and dishonest. I'm calling it the "Poolitzer" and it'll come in a lovely doggie-doo bag. The inaugural Poolitzer ceremony will make history. It'll be the first time the world ever hears the words, "And the winner is: Fox News."

CHEERS to Bidenomics. As we start another week and end another month, it's worth noting that the state of the economy is pretty darn good right now.

And the punch line to all this good news: Consumer sentiment fell back about 6% this October. Because Biden has failed to pave our streets with gold. Shame on him. Shame!

-

Ten years ago in C&J: October 30, 2013

CHEERS to clearing another hurdle. Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie's special-session gambit to get marriage equality enshrined into law is proceeding smoothly. After clearing a committee, the full senate voted yesterday and the ayes drowned out the nays 20 to 4. As for what's next:

Now, the bill will be placed before the House, beginning tomorrow morning at 10am Hawaii time, where loving same-sex couples and others who support marriage will testify in support of the bill. A vote on the marriage bill is expected in the House next week.

For you members of the House in Washington D.C., a "vote" is when you express support or dissent for a piece of legislation, leading to either "passage" or "non-passage." Just in case you've forgotten. It's been awhile.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to Obamacare: Year 13. After all the Republican “repeal and replace” nonsense, not to mention The Thing's four-year campaign to sabotage a law he took an oath to “faithfully execute,” HHS and my non-profit health insurance provider wasted no time in letting me know yesterday that the 2024 ACA enrollment period for health insurance has begun. As always you can get info and shop around at healthcare.gov or your state exchange for the most bang for your buck. (Very exciting times here in Maine, as we now have our very own exchange, thanks to our Democratic governor Janet Mills.) Here's the always reliable Charles Gaba (brainwrap here at Daily Kos) at ACA Signups, with some highlights of this year’s enrollment period:

This year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is focusing on increasing access to consumer assistance , ensuring robust outreach and education efforts to reach consumers about the opportunity to enroll in or re-enroll in Marketplace coverage. PolitiFact still rates this claim: TRUE. New for PY 2024 , the Marketplace has updated the automatic re-enrollment process to help more consumers take advantage of cost savings . … This should have a huge impact and could help put millions of enrollees into more comprehensive, less-expensive policies.

updated the automatic re-enrollment process cost savings For the first time , the Marketplace application will be asking optional demographic questions regarding sex assigned at birth, sexual orientation, and gender identity . The new questions will be used to analyze health disparities in access to coverage.

The application experience incorporates n ew navigation and cues to help consumers know what they need and where they are in the process, and allow them to pick up where they left off if they need to gather additional information when completing or updating their application.

If you prefer not to sign up for an Obamacare plan, don’t forget that there are a few inexpensive options available under the very beautiful MAGAcare: a do-it-yourself rusty scalpel surgery set (rag soaked in ether sold separately), sack of mystery pills found on pharmacy floor after closing time, and 8x10 "Jesus is My Surgeon" poster. Cash in advance, please. Sorry, no checks.

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial "Cheers and jeers is the kind of hollowed-out exercise in atrociousness that pretty much forces you to mull other things, be they what you’re having for dinner, the decline of American community, or the heat death of the universe." —Bilge Ebiri

-