In the week since Mike Johnson went from “Mike who?” to speaker of the House, a lot of information has come out about just how extreme he is. His record of hate—not just rhetoric but legal arguments—against LGBTQ+ people is staggering. He is an anti-abortion absolutist. Republicans are out of step with the public on those two issues, and Johnson is at the far right of his party. Democrats have a duty to let the public know that this is who Republicans chose to lead the House, but here’s how CNN frames it: “Parties race to define little-known Speaker Johnson ahead of 2024 fight for House majority.”

Basically, the “race to define” Johnson boils down to this: Democrats would like voters to know about the policies he’s embraced and the things he’s said. Republicans would like voters to rest easy because Johnson doesn’t shout those things a la Jim Jordan, but says them in calm, condescending tones with a gentle smirk on his face.

Johnson himself is trying to downplay his past statements, claiming in his Sean Hannity interview, “I respect the rule of law but also genuinely love all people regardless of their lifestyle choices.” This is a man who in 2003 criticized the Supreme Court decision that struck down criminal penalties for people engaging in gay sex, writing, “States have always maintained the right to discourage the evils of sexual conduct outside marriage, and the state is right to discriminate between heterosexual and homosexual conduct since the latter cannot occur within the confines of marriage.” And note that he still implicitly situates “the rule of law” and people’s “lifestyle choices” as opposites.

“Everybody comes to the House of Representatives with deep personal convictions, but all of our personal convictions are not going to become law,” Johnson also told Hannity. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t tried: Johnson has repeatedly backed federal abortion ban bills.

Other Republicans are trying to make this about Johnson’s personality.

“Mike has a very conservative record. I think what is going to unite us all here is Mike is less focused on rhetoric and more on policy,” Rep. Tony Gonzales told CNN. “If we focus on policies, then I think we can win. If we focus on rhetoric, there’s no doubt we’ll lose.” Translation: He’s not all shouty like Jordan. I’m sure that’s a comforting thought for Republicans, but see above: Johnson has spent his career on policies that are very unpopular with the broader public.

Rep. Nancy Mace, who has called on her party to find "middle ground" on abortion, similarly focused on personality in explaining her vote. “I will never agree with any speaker 100% of the time,” she told CNN. “That is not what this was about. This was about delivering someone who is humble, who is honest and who will tell the truth. And that’s what Mike Johnson brings to the table.” Sure, Nancy.

By contrast, Democrats are talking about Johnson’s actual record of extremism.

It comes down to “he said there was no right to privacy in your sex life and that all abortions should be banned and he argued forcefully for overturning the 2020 presidential election” versus “but the important thing is he didn’t shout it.” Unfortunately, the media is going to eat that second argument up.