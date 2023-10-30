As Republicans try to whitewash the record of new Speaker "MAGA Mike" Johnson, House Democrats are busy cementing his extremist agenda in voters' minds.

A new 30-second ad from House Democrats' super PAC, House Majority PAC, begins by reminding voters that "after all the chaos," congressional Republicans ultimately landed on "MAGA extremist Mike Johnson" as speaker of the House.

x MAGA Mike voted to overturn the Presidential election and was called “the Mastermind of the January Six plot”



He pushed for a national abortion ban – even for victims of rape.



And called for deep cuts to Social Security – even raising the retirement age.



Watch our new ad ⤵ pic.twitter.com/aPnqenyPbI — House Majority PAC (@HouseMajPAC) October 30, 2023

"MAGA Mike Johnson," as pro-Trumper Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida first dubbed him, is a nickname House Democrats are embracing for a speaker who would otherwise have a name so bland and forgettable that it would be next to impossible to saddle all the House Republicans in swing districts with his extremist views.

The new ad seeks to assemble all those extremist policies under one sticky moniker that voters should find easy to remember: MAGA Mike.

Johnson "was called the mastermind of the Jan. 6 plot," says the ad. He "pushed for a national abortion ban, even for victims of rape," and he called for "deep cuts to Social Security, even raising the retirement age."

The ad ends on a scene of House Republicans giddily cheering their new leader following last week's vote, with the words "MAGA EXTREME" in big block letters immediately beneath the tableau.

Those are the attack lines:

A threat to democracy.

A threat to abortion access.

A threat to Social Security.

It’s an extremist agenda courtesy of Donald Trump, House Speaker "MAGA Mike," and the extremist Republican majority.