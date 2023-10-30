We have some major elections coming up in just a week, and once again, the Beltway media is rooting for Democrats to lose.

Just get a load of the screenshot at the top of this post. In the middle of the GOP's humiliating three-week debacle that saw the party oust its own House speaker (a historic first), then fail to elect three different replacements, CNN deployed the hoariest trope in politics to declare that it was Democrats who were divided.

Seriously.

x Embedded Content

This sort of pre-written narrative doesn't just get applied to the halls of Congress. It infects the campaign trail, too. We saw this throughout last year's midterms, when the traditional press almost gleefully parroted GOP prophesies of a red wave and sneered at Democrats for centering abortion and democracy.

As I recall, that didn't work out well for pundits or Republicans. But how great would it be to see them all with egg on their faces for the second year in a row?

Daily Kos has identified five critical elections taking place on Nov. 7 where there's still time for us to make a huge impact in a major battleground: the Virginia legislature. Republicans currently control the state House by a narrow 52-48 margin, so we need to flip just three seats in order to deliver a hammer blow both to GOP dreams and pundit fantasies.

The best part is, small-dollar grassroots donations get an enormous bang for your buck in races like these, which operate with tiny budgets compared to campaigns for Congress. So if you're looking to make a difference with one week to go—and you want to stick it to Republicans and the media alike—give to these five Daily Kos-endorsed Democrats ASAP.

Can you donate $25—$5 to each of these five Virginia progressives—right now?