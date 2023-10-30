Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has the lowest approval ratings seen in Arkansas since her dad, Mike Huckabee, was governor 20 years ago, according to the University of Arkansas’ Arkansas Poll, which was released on Monday. It turns out Huckabee Sanders being a terrible person as well as a terrible governor is wearing on the citizens of the Natural State.

U of A found that Sanders' disapproval rating is at 39%, while her approval rating sits at 48%—the lowest of any Arkansas governor since Mike Huckabee was in office in 2003. According to Arkansans polled, they don’t feel great about the economy, and Sanders hasn’t done much of anything to give them hope that things will get better for them while she is running the show.

Maybe it’s the fact that instead of working on creating jobs with living wages for adults, Sanders signed legislation to loosen child labor laws in a state that ranks toward the bottom in terms of child safety and health ratings in the U.S. Instead of helping working-class Arkansans, Sanders’ office was spending more than $19,000 on a fancy podium—and then lying about it.

There is some good news here for Sanders: According to THV11, the Arkansas governor did pull in better approval ratings than the state’s senators, Tom Cotton and John Boozman. So that’s something!

