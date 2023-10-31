We begin today with Nick Coltrain of The Denver Post reporting on the opening day of the trial seeking to omit Number 45 from Colorado’s ballot on the basis of a clause under Section 3 of the 14th amendment banning those who engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office.

Both sides of the ballot-qualification challenge cast the case as putting American democracy at stake — whether by allowing Trump to run again for the country’s highest office or, in the defense’s view, by endorsing a political charade that would rob many voters of their favored candidate. As the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination faces similar ballot challenges in several states, Colorado’s case is the first to present evidence to a judge as the plaintiffs seek to tie Trump to the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A group of Colorado Republican and unaffiliated voters, backed by the liberal watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, filed the challenge in Denver District Court. Their lawsuit seeks, based on Trump’s alleged role on Jan. 6, to bar him from the ballot under a provision of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that bars people who engaged in insurrection or rebellion from holding office. [...] The case is unlikely to end there and could head to the state or federal Supreme Court.

Ann E. Marimow of The Washington Post reports that the Senate Judiciary Committee will soon vote to authorize subpoenas for Clarence Thomas’s sugar daddy friend and financial supporter Harlan Crow and conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo.

Senate Judiciary Committee leaders said they would vote as soon as Nov. 9 to authorize subpoenas for information from Texas billionaire Harlan Crow, a close friend and benefactor of Justice Clarence Thomas, and from Leonard Leo, the conservative judicial activist. Senate Democrats do not need the vote of any Republican on the committee to authorize the subpoenas. No separate vote by the full Senate is necessary. Democratic lawmakers are seeking detailed information about the full extent of Crow’s gifts to Thomas. News reports about the justice’s failure over many years to report private jet travel, real estate deals and other gifts from Crow have prompted calls for the court to strengthen its ethics rules and for greater transparency about the justices’ potential conflicts and recusal decisions. [...] Senate Democrats have backed legislation that would impose disclosure rules on the court that are as strict as those that apply to members of the House and the Senate. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has suggested the court would act on its own as an independent branch of government to demonstrate to the public that it adheres to the “highest standards of conduct.”

Matthew D. Taylor of The Bulwark says that to understand the Republican Party nowadays, one must make a distinction between two kinds of Christian conservatives.

There are principled, conservative Christians with heartfelt moral views on abortion, LGBTQ-rights, and a host of other cultural issues who value democracy and pluralism and recognize their preferred policies won’t always win the day. (Think Russell Moore and David French.) And there are politically extreme conservative Christians who might hold the exact same views on the same issues as Moore and French, but who are also willing to upend democracy to see their agendas realized, which Moore and French simply are not. Politically extreme conservative Christians were some of the foremost leaders who bought into and bolstered Trump’s 2020 election lies, who used theology to justify their own authoritarianism, and who have brought their extremist theologies into the heart of right-wing politics. Mike Johnson can be located in this group. How do we know this? The key Christian instigators of January 6th I have tracked are part of an amorphous, nondenominational network called the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR). They believe and propagate extreme theologies that provide a mandate for Christians to take over society, and they have become increasingly influential in Republican politics in the past eight years. Several New Apostolic Reformation leaders—they usually call their leaders either apostles or prophets—were influential evangelical advisers to Donald Trump. (Presumably, some of them still are.)

Paul Krugman of The New York Times congratulates the United Auto Workers union for the terms of its new deal with Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

All three agreements involve a roughly 25 percent wage increase over the next four and a half years, plus other significant concessions. Autoworkers are a much smaller share of the work force than they were in Detroit’s heyday, but they’re still a significant part of the economy. Furthermore, this apparent union victory follows on significant organized-labor wins in other industries in recent months, notably a big settlement with United Parcel Service, where the Teamsters represent more than 300,000 employees. And maybe, just maybe, union victories in 2023 will prove to be a milestone on the way back to a less unequal nation. Some history you should know: Baby boomers like me grew up in a nation that was far less polarized economically than the one we live in today. We weren’t as much of a middle-class society as we liked to imagine, but in the 1960s we were a country in which many blue-collar workers had incomes they considered middle class, while extremes of wealth were far less than they have since become. For example, chief executives of major corporations were paid “only” 15 times as much as their average workers, compared with more than 200 times as much as their average workers now.

Karen Hao and Matteo Wong of The Atlantic analyze President Biden’s executive order concerning the development and use of artificial intelligence.

...President Joe Biden signed the most sweeping set of regulatory principles on artificial intelligence in America to date: a lengthy executive order that directs all types of government agencies to make sure America is leading the way in developing the technology while also addressing the many dangers that it poses. The order explicitly pushes agencies to establish rules and guidelines, write reports, and create funding and research initiatives for AI—“the most consequential technology of our time,” in the president’s own words. [...] If the document reads like a smashing-together of papers written by completely different groups, that’s because it likely is. The president and vice president have held meetings with AI-company executives, civil-rights leaders, and consumer advocates to discuss regulating the technology, and the Biden administration published a Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights before the launch of ChatGPT last November. That document called for advancing civil rights, racial justice, and privacy protections, among other things. Today’s executive order cites and expands that earlier proposal—it directly addresses AI’s demonstrated ability to contribute to discrimination in contexts such as health care and hiring, the risks of using AI in sentencing and policing, and more. These issues existed long before the arrival of generative AI, a subcategory of artificial intelligence that creates new—or at least compellingly remixed—material based on training data, but those older AI programs stir the collective imagination less than ChatGPT, with its alarmingly humanlike language. The executive order... is naturally fixated to a great extent on the kind of ultrapowerful and computationally intensive software that underpins that newer technology. At particular issue are so-called dual-use foundation models, which have also been called “frontier AI” models—a term for future generations of the technology with supposedly devastating potential. The phrase was popularized by many of the companies that intend to build these models, and chunks of the executive order match the regulatory framing that these companies have recommended. One influential policy paper from this summer, co-authored in part by staff at OpenAI and Google DeepMind, suggested defining frontier-AI models as including those that would make designing biological or chemical weapons easier, those that would be able to evade human control “through means of deception and obfuscation,” and those that are trained above a threshold of computational power. The executive order uses almost exactly the same language and the same threshold.

Briana Reilly of Roll Call looks at the House Republican stand-alone legislation regarding military and diplomatic support of Israel in its war with Hamas.

The legislation seeks to offset the Israel support by clawing back $14.3 billion in IRS funding that Congress passed in last year’s reconciliation measure, a frequent target of Republicans. The proposal could lead to a showdown with the White House and Senate, where leaders have expressed support for the Biden administration’s broader $106 billion package, which includes further aid for Kyiv, the Indo-Pacific and the U.S.-Mexico border. The House Rules Committee is slated to consider the bill on Wednesday. [...] The bill’s $14.3 billion topline is consistent with what the White House requested for Israel in its war against Hamas. Under the Biden administration’s framework, the lion’s share of the funds — $10.6 billion — would be earmarked for replenishing Israel’s air and missile defense systems, with the remaining $3.7 billion earmarked for the State Department for foreign military financing and embassy support.

Pat Younge, writing for the Guardian, details problems and solutions concerning the British Broadcasting Corporation.

The BBC is the issue because a strong, well-funded and editorially independent BBC has never been more important for an informed democracy than it is today. But during the past few years government policy on the BBC’s future has focused on marginalising or weakening it, including questioning its impartiality and significantly eroding its funding. This policy of attacking the BBC and starving it of funds has proved to be a strategy of national self-harm. That’s how we find ourselves, in the middle of two major international conflicts, with the BBC having to make further cuts to news and current affairs budgets when it should be investing in next generation factchecking services such as BBC Verify. This is happening alongside output being slashed on television, the World Service and the decimation of truly local BBC radio, all a direct consequence of 30% cuts to the BBC’s budget since 2010. So, even though the BBC is still relied on and envied by much of the rest of the world, there should be little wonder that the people who fund it, the British public, increasingly question its ability to deliver on its historical mission.

says that Arab governments need to walk in order to match their talk on the Palestinian issue. Marwan Bishara of AlJazeera

Israel believes that the Arab states are too divided, impotent and indifferent to Palestinian suffering to respond adequately. It is not wrong, alas. [...] Today, Arab leaders may be willing to speak out for Palestine, but few are ready or capable of walking their talk. Those with the means to influence events do not mean what they say, and the few who mean what they say lack the means to follow through. Truth be told, Arab leaders have generally been at odds with Israel as a divisive colonial enterprise in their midst, but they have also been indifferent to the plight of the Palestinians, just as they have been towards the suffering of their citizens. In fact, some regimes have treated their people almost as badly as Israel has treated the Palestinians. Many have spoken for Palestinian rights only because that has given them a semblance of legitimacy in the eyes of their people.

Shalom Yerushalami of The Times of Israel writes about the “shattered equilibrium” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu post-9/7.

The dissonance between Netanyahu’s self-image as an all-powerful supreme leader and the worst disaster in the country’s history — on his watch — has completely unsettled the prime minister, shattering his equilibrium. In the first week after the Hamas massacre of over 1,400 people in the Gaza-adjacent communities, he was in a state of complete shock, at least according to several cabinet ministers. [...] On Saturday night, Netanyahu was asked at his press conference with Gallant and Gantz whether he took responsibility and whether a state commission of inquiry would be established. The prime minister dodged twice. Late that night, hours after a reporter at the press conference had suggested that the Shin Bet chief and head of IDF intelligence had warned him in writing of the growing likelihood of war, and it appeared to him and his loyalists that responsibility for the debacle was sticking to him, Netanyahu attacked the intelligence chiefs with full force in a tweet. Even in the middle of ground incursions into the Gaza Strip and the ongoing hostage crisis, what shook him to the core was the idea that the allegations were endangering his legacy.

A five reporter-team from Der Spiegel writes about the alarming rise of anti-Semitism in Germany.

Since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7 and murdered more than 1,400 Jews, including elderly people and children, Germany has also been gripped by a new wave of anti-Semitism. In Berlin's Neukölln neighborhood, Palestinian terror sympathizers happily handed out baklava on the day of the attack, and a snack bar in the town of Bad Hersfeld in the state of Hesse, cut prices in half for two days after the horrific attack. In Berlin's central Mitte district, Molotov cocktails landed in front of the Kahal Adass Yisroel Synagogue. In Duisburg, meanwhile, police arrested an Islamist they suspect may have been planning to drive a truck into a pro-Israeli demonstration. And at a solidarity rally in Munich, an Iraqi threatened: "Fucking Jews, we're going to kill you all." Previous escalations of the Middle East conflict, including those in 2014, 2017 and 2021, have seen hatred and violence spill over into Germany. But the anti-Israel and anti-Semitic outbursts have likely never been as massive or as numerous as they are now. Police have counted some 1,800 politically motivated crimes since Hamas attacked Israel. "What we are experiencing now is a watershed," says Thomas Haldenwang, the president of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany's domestic intelligence agency, which tracks extremism in the country.

Finally today, Andrey Pertsev of the Russian independent media outlet Meduza files a report on anti-Semitic attacks in Dagestan.

According to one person close to the Putin administration, at the beginning of the recent wave of anti-Semitic incidents in the North Caucasus, officials and political strategists who work in the administration sent each other videos of Dagestan residents “looking for Jews.” They shared the clips “just for laughs,” the source explained. On October 28, residents of the Dagestani city of Khasavyurt gathered at the Flamingo Hotel after a Telegram channel posted rumors suggesting the hotel was “full of Jews.” The same day, people in Cherkessk, the capital of Russia’s Karachay-Cherkess Republic, held an anti-Israel rally, where they demanded that Jews be “expelled” from the region. The following morning, on October 29, unidentified arsonists set fire to an unfinished Jewish cultural center in the town of Nalchik in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic. But it wasn’t until Sunday evening, when anti-Semitic rioters broke into the Makhachkala airport, that members of the administration “realized the situation was far from a joke,” one source told Meduza. [...] The Kremlin believes that the country’s security forces “overlooked the situation in Dagestan” and did too little to “work with the population on the issue of anti-Semitism,” according to Meduza’s sources. At the same time, a source who is in contact with the Federal Security Service (FSB) and other law enforcement agencies said that the security community believe it was the Kremlin’s failure that led to the unrest. “Interethnic relations is their domain. Prevention is what’s important here — working with influential opinion leaders and curbing the influence of undesirable individuals. If that’s not taken care of, you end up with a fire,” said the source.

Everyone try to have the best possible day.