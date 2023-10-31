Donald Trump has always been an incompetent generalist. However, recent weeks have shown that something is missing from The Donald’s typical grotesquery and vitriol. He has mixed up which dictators rule which country, confused World War II with World War III, and even forgotten where he was. Trump seems to have lost his fastball.

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” put together a minute-long supercut of Trump’s recent speechifying on foreign policy at his rallies. While the faint stench of xenophobia and fascism is still there, the bite is gone. Trump, once America’s blunt-force object, now seems to be more of a Wiffle ball bat.

While the Republican Party seesaws between calling President Joe Biden senile and a criminal mastermind of Don Corleone proportions, Donald Trump’s sad circus of a campaign continues on.

RELATED STORIES:

Donald Trump's speeches are turning into incomprehensible, fascist pablum

The age issue is catching up with Donald Trump, and it could hurt him far more than it does Biden