The most consequential Trump trial of all is happening in Colorado

Donald Trump is facing a civil fraud trial in New York, a second trial related to his sexual assault of writer E. Jean Carroll, a state racketeering trial centered on his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal trial for election interference in Washington, D.C., and a federal trial in Florida on charges related to his illegal retention of national security documents. That’s a pretty full slate, but another trial got underway this week in Colorado, and it could potentially have as much impact on Trump’s chances in the 2024 election as any of the above.

Don’t worry if you haven’t heard about this bombshell case: A group of Colorado voters are trying to kick Trump off the ballot under this provision of the 14th Amendment:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Testimony got underway on Tuesday, and Trump’s relationship to far-right groups was a key focus from the plaintiffs.

A similar trial will begin soon in Minnesota. The judge in the Colorado case has rejected multiple attempts by Trump’s legal team to throw out the case.

