Tuesday brought us another drawn-out battle in the Republican Party’s civil war. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida stood on one side of the aisle, across from others in his political party. He argued that (now former) Speaker Kevin McCarthy should be forced out of his position atop the mess that is the Republican House majority.

The entire debate session on the House floor consisted of Republicans telling everyone how they were doing great things personally, and then either saying McCarthy should go or not go. One little tidbit lost in the fog of the GOP’s historic disarray was an exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan, still standing with McCarthy (it pays to give people committee assignments), and arguing that his oversight committee was one of the reasons to keep McCarthy in the speaker position.

Gaetz responded, on the floor of the House, “It's hard to make the argument that oversight is the reason to continue when it sort of looks like failure theater.” More please.

You only need to look at how poorly Jordan’s committees have been going to know Gaetz wasn’t entirely wrong here.

