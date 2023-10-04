On Tuesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz successfully got seven fellow Republicans to vote to boot Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House. The results have created a power vacuum in an already chaotic conservative civil war. One Republican who voted to oust McCarthy, Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, said his vote was “sealed” after the former speaker made a “condescending” remark about Burchett, who said he was “praying” on the matter.

On Wednesday, Burchett was interviewed by everyone’s favorite emotionally stunted Fox News host, Brian Kilmeade. Kilmeade has been critical of the more extremist wing of the Republican Party since they have ditched even the appearance of Republicans being serious people. In a clip posted by Lis Power on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, Kilmeade asks Burchett this pointed question:

“What do you think it's going to do for the Republican Party and chances of holding on to leadership in the majority when it looks like you're having— you're the ringleader of a circus led by Matt Gaetz, who likes to blow things up but not offer any new ideas? Are you happy following Matt Gaetz? Is that your leader?”

The two men bickered after that. Eventually, Kilmeade remarked, “Please, you were praying about it one minute, the next minute you're going to lead an insurgency?” That led to Burchett responding, “So you don't think that praying about it is important?” Their spat didn’t end there.

Grab that popcorn and enjoy the Republican disarray!

What’s next for the Republican Party? It is hard to say, but one thing is clear: The party of the aggrieved, the one with no solutions to any problems, will continue fighting one another for power as their popularity continues to shrink.

