Donald Trump has spent much of the week alternating between sitting in the New York court where his business practices are on (civil) trial, ranting to the media outside the court, and ranting on Truth Social. He doesn’t seem like he’s having fun.

His habitual glower in the courtroom tells the story:

Sometimes he switches that up briefly to look outraged, like he wants to start berating the judge in person:

But he can’t do that. Even Trump knows it wouldn’t go over well to yell at a judge to his face. That feeling of powerlessness, though, at having to sit and listen to things that he doesn’t like without being able to yell at anyone? That must be a very unfamiliar feeling.

Trump’s need to assert himself and push his own narrative comes out in his Truth Social posts and when he speaks to the media on his way in and out of court.

“Just arrived at the Witch Hunt Trial taking place in the very badly failing (so sadly!) State of New York, where people and companies are fleeing by the thousands. Corrupt Attorney General, Letitia James, is a big reason for this,” he posted on Truth Social Wednesday morning. “Statute 63(12) is meant to be used for Consumer Fraud. It has never been used before on a ‘case’ such as this, especially since I did absolutely nothing wrong. I borrowed money, paid it back, in full, and got sued, years later, with a trial RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN. I am not even entitled, under any circumstances, to a JURY. This Witch Hunt cannot be allowed to continue. It is Election Interference and the start of Communism right here in America!”

In reality, Trump’s attorneys failed to ask for a jury trial, and Judge Arthur Engoron has already disagreed with the “did absolutely nothing wrong” part, finding before the trial even started that Trump and the Trump Organization committed fraud for years.

This followed his Monday tantrum outside the courtroom, during which he repeatedly attacked Engoron, James, and Engoron’s law clerk, as well as his Truth Social post attacking the clerk, which led Engoron to caution everyone involved in the case, “Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate, and I won't tolerate it in my courtroom.”

Significantly, Trump’s Wednesday Truth Social rant didn’t directly target Engoron or court staff. Maybe even he realized that disobeying Engoron on this would be a very bad idea.

Three days into the trial, he’s looking rough, unmoored, and unhappy:

And after having told a Florida judge that he would be in New York all week attending the trial, Trump is reportedly heading back to Florida Wednesday afternoon. Apparently he couldn’t stick it out for a full week—which bodes poorly for his ability to tolerate his upcoming criminal trials.

