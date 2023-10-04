After Kevin McCarthy’s removal as speaker of the House, the epic Republican meltdown is burning even hotter.

Donald Trump sure had a lot to say during his hallway tantrum in a New York City courthouse, but he couldn’t be bothered to lift one tiny finger to help then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy. All he did was post on social media: “Why is it that Republicans are always fighting among themselves, why aren’t they fighting the Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country?” That was quite hilarious, given that no one trashes other Republicans more effectively, nor with more gusto, than Trump himself.

Meanwhile, Republicans’ blame game is strong. McCarthy bizarrely blamed former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for his failures. In his mind, Democrats should have come running to his defense, despite his 10 months of undermining key Democratic priorities while he propped up Trump every step of the way. Another top Republican blamed the Jews (George Soros). Senate Republicans, however, are putting the blame exactly where it belongs. “These insurgents have no plan and now they’ve created even more chaos and it’s not good for the House, it’s not good for Republicans, and they have no clear path forward,” Sen. John Cornyn said. Fox News is also unhappy about McCarthy’s ouster by Republican hard-liners.

Then there’s the extremist Freedom Caucus, which is now floating nominating Donald Trump for speaker. Don’t worry. House rules appear to forbid anyone under his level of indictment from holding the job.

