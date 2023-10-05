Today’s Magic Word is: Inevitable

The Daily Show probably had this ready to go the day McCarthy was sworn in:

x House Republicans: Promises made, promises kept pic.twitter.com/L5VqIfRxRp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 3, 2023

Bye, dumbass.

Cheers and Jeers for Thursday, October 5, 2023

Note for allergy sufferers: Cheers and Jeers is manufactured in a facility that also produces products containing peanuts, pollen, mildew and/or large, out-of-control robot dogs. Do with that what you will. We just work here. —Mgt.

-

By the Numbers:

3 days!!!

Days 'til Festivus: 79

Days 'til the annual Troy Chowderfest in New York: 3

Final vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker: 216-210

Number of Republicans who voted to remove him (including media darling Nancy Mace), along with all the Democrats: 8

Number of prescription drugs that had price increases higher than inflation in 2021-2022: 1,216

Number of the 10 drugs targeted for the first round of Medicare price negotiations whose makers will participate, according to President Biden: 10

Percent of Americans polled by Navigator Research who are siding with the UAW during their strike, versus 22% siding with the automakers: 78%

-

Your Thursday Molly Ivins Moment:

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the Republicans in Congress are stacking up a record of election-year folly so gross it staggers even veterans of legislative debacles. First, they let the assault weapons ban lapse, despite the fact that 70 percent of the American people want it kept in place. They had to pass a simple $5 billion corporate-tax plan because we are in violation of tariff laws. This has bogged down in a $150 billion pork-off, while American products are losing billions of dollars in retaliatory sanctions. Even worse, Congress passed a $145 billion extension of tax cuts. To cover the resulting debt, we are borrowing money from the Bank of China, to be paid off by our children. Showing a fine sense of fiscal restraint, the R's declined to extend minimal credits for millions of children in working-poor families. Instead, they gave another $13 billion in tax cuts to the corporations. Remember when Bush told us cutting corporate taxes would result in a mighty flood of new jobs? But, hey, they're in favor of protecting marriage and against burning the flag, so your life should get dramatically better. —September 2004

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Shiba Inu puppies…

-

CHEERS to the conspiracy theorists finally getting something right. Yesterday afternoon the Federal Emergency Something Something Agency (FESSA) sent out a signal from its network of Soros-funded 5G towers to all the smartphones, laptops, desktops, tabletops, rooftops, Fidget spinners, and McDonald's Happy Meal toys. Moments later, according to the experts, a virus would be released inside our bodies that would turn us all into zombies. Don’t believe me? It's on the internet, silly:

Jason Shurka, a spirituality influencer with around 170,000 followers each on YouTube and Instagram, warned followers in videos last month that an emergency broadcast, “disguised as a test,” would send a high-frequency signal to devices across the country “with the intention of activating graphene oxide and other nanoparticles that have been inserted into billions of human beings around the world through the obvious mediums,” presumably a reference to the COVID-19 vaccine. […] “Y’all get ready. October 4th their [sic] activating Marburg virus through 5 g signal which they are activating on October 4. This will affect anyone who took the shots.” The accompanying video featured anti-vaccine activist Todd Callender warning that a 5G broadcast would cause “liquid nanoparticles to swell” and release heretofore contained pathogens into the bodies of COVID-19 vaccine recipients, causing “a Marburg epidemic” as well as, really, a race of human zombies.

So was the initiation of the 5G zombie apocalypse successful? Let me put it this way: this morning our special in the C&J cafeteria is braaaaaaaaaains. (See also: lunch, dinner, and snacks.)

CHEERS to today’s edition of RIP, This Book Cover. Thoughts and prayers:

This has been today’s edition of RIP, This Book Cover.

CHEERS to Great Moments in Republican Gaffery. With election season in full swing (off-year though it may be), it’s worth noting that 47 years ago this week, President Gerald Ford claimed during a debate with Jimmy Carter—who turned 99 Sunday—that there was "no Soviet domination in Eastern Europe." The GOP let 72 hours pass before correcting themselves, giving Carter time to drop the hammer. Today, of course, Republicans don’t even bother owning up to anything. They just get Fox News to stick a "(D)" next to the offender's name and send in the clowns from Q-Anon to concoct a new conspiracy theory starring Democrats and their Soros-funded, suburb-killing sex ring. Corrections...how quaint.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to sacrificing for the common good. On today's date in 1947, Harry Truman became the first president to use TV to address the nation:

“Bartender turns to him and says, ‘You could at least buy the chicken a drink first.’ But seriously...”

Truman requested that Americans not eat beef on Tuesdays, poultry on Thursdays, and a slice of bread each day to save on feed grains as a way of helping folks starving in Europe in the wake of World War II. If a Democrat tried that today, he or she would be accused by Republicans of being a Food Nazi ("Worse than the holocaust!") trying to starve Grandma of protein and fiber in order to appease whiny foreigners and conceal the nutritional value of ivermectin. I don’t know what's scarier: that I'm such an accurate predictor...or that they're such easy predictees.

CHEERS to cool science. The Nobel Prize-a-palooza continued yesterday with the chemistry medallions (which are a bit tougher than veal medallions, but still tasty with ketchup). And the winners are…would you believe nerds?

Three scientists based in the U.S. won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots—tiny particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright colored light and whose applications in every day life include electronics and medical imaging. Mmmmmm…..quantum Dots. Moungi Bawendi, of MIT; Louis Brus, of Columbia University; and Alexei Ekimov, of Nanocrystals Technology Inc., were honored for their work with the particles that “have unique properties and now spread their light from television screens and LED lamps,” according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which announced the award in Stockholm. “They catalyze chemical reactions and their clear light can illuminate tumor tissue for a surgeon,” the academy said. … While physicists had predicted these color-change properties as early as the 1930s, creating quantum dots of specific controlled sizes was not possible in the lab for another five decades.

To reward them for their hard work, the recipients will receive a gift certificate to Radio Shack. As for the rest of the week, the coveted Peace Prize gets awarded tomorrow, but not before today's medal for Outstanding Blogger with Candy Corn Addiction is announced. I'm really excited about my prospects. For the talent portion I played Bach's Toccata and Fugue on a flaming cello while juggling chainsaws and two of the judges winked at me.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: October 5, 2013

CHEERS to a healthy reception. As "The Nation's Newspaper," USA Today is, according to the Constitution (read it!), judge and jury on anything that matters. Like, say, the rollout of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, aka "I'm Republican and I hate Obamacare but I love the Affordable Care Act." There's been a lot of ink spilled this week over the technical glitches, and critics are smugly predicting doom for the program. Are they right? Let's take a deep breath and see whether USA Today's thumb is up or down:

To start with, 2.8 million people crashing a site on Day One is considered a high-class problem. "It shows they've hit the target,'' says venture capitalist David Jones, ex-chairman of health insurer Humana. "It's obvious.'' … "Every Internet company on the planet has had trouble scaling,'' says Ed Park, chief operating officer of Athenahealth, a Web-based processor of health-insurance reimbursements, whose brother Todd is the Obama administration's chief technology officer. "It happens to Twitter, to Amazon, Apple and Facebook.'' … For Healthcare.gov, the fundamentals are well-priced insurance, clearly explained. And they're in place.

And for House Republicans, the fundamentals are poorly-targeted tantrums, venomously explained. And they're in denial.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to ending every week on a high note. Every Friday night our C&J poll asks, "Who won the week?" We do our best to round up nine or ten solid candidates who make us feel a little mushy-gushy and remind us that all is not lost. Thanks to your smarts and good sense, the Class of the Third Quarter of 2023 is a good-lookin' bunch. As we leave July, August, and September behind, let’s take a peek back at the do-gooders who walked among us. The envelopes, please…

July 7 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, on their 77th wedding anniversary—the longest marriage of all the presidents July 14 President Biden: enthusiastic welcome in Britain, Finland, & NATO summit; inflation drops to 3%; stays on top of FEMA response to flooding in VT and NY; forgives debt for 800,000 student loans July 21 Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, for filing criminal charges against the 16 "fake electors" involved in the MAGA conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results July 28 Special counsel Jack Smith, for dropping a new "superseding" indictment on Trump, including an attempt to delete surveillance camera footage to hide his classified-document theft - Each of our winners receives a pair of DeSantis-brand catwalk strutting boots. August 4 All of the Above (for I am, occasionally, merciful) August 11 Ohio voters, for rejecting the Republican attempt to make it harder for this November's abortion amendment to be approved and added to the state constitution August 18 The wheels of justice, as Republican party leader and former president Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants get indicted by a Georgia grand jury for a list of crimes 98 pages long August 25 President Biden: announces new grants/loans to build more rural broadband infrastructure; unveils new student loan debt relief plan; visits Maui to inspect fire damage; wins first MAGA debate by not being a MAGA debater - Sept. 1 Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, for winning their defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani Sept. 8 Fulton County, Georgia D.A. Fani Willis, for nixxing Rep. Jim Jordan's demand for records related to her case against Trump and his co-conspirators, saying "You lack a basic understanding of the law" Sept. 15 The management at the Buell Theatre in Denver, for throwing classless Rep. Lauren Boebert (MAGA-CO) out during a performance because she was disrupting it like the loud, petulant narcissist she is Sept. 22 Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), for owning the MAGA cult just by being himself. Sept. 29 Joe Biden: goes to Michigan to become 1st sitting president to walk the picket line with striking UAW workers; stays above the fray as the MAGA cult eats itself alive over the budget; gets encouraging inflation report

Who will our gold-star winners be in the fourth quarter? Oh, that’s for you to decide.

Have a nice Thursday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial BREAKING: Bill in Portland Maine Ejected as Head Cheers and Jeers Kiddie Pool Splasher in Historic Defeat, Sending Daily Kos Into Utter Chaos —Mediaite

-