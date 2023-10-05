Just when you thought the Republican drama in the House couldn’t get any worse …

Donald Trump is now meddling in the House speaker’s race, injecting new levels of chaos into the process. In fact, things are such a mess that the mainstream media has had no choice but to finally acknowledge that, yes, Republicans are the problem. But even that remains a work in progress. Much of the national press continues to cover up the fact that Trump is unraveling.

As of now, the speaker’s race is between Republican Reps. Jim Jordan—once branded as a “legislative terrorist” by former House Speaker John Boehner—and Steve Scalise, who allegedly told a Louisiana journalist that he considered himself “like David Duke without the baggage.” Many Republican extremists in the House are pushing hard for Trump to be speaker since the speaker doesn’t need to be a member of the chamber. Trump has teased that he is open to the idea.

For Republicans: Blaming Nancy Pelosi for the chaos is tired; blaming Rep. Matt Gaetz is wired! Gaetz now faces the ire of his Republican colleagues, who are spilling all the tea on him and his bad behavior with women. On the other side of the aisle, Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz continues to shine. He’s reached out to the Palm Beach property appraiser with some very pointed questions about Mar-a-Lago’s tax assessment.

Meanwhile, Trump’s rhetoric has taken a somehow even darker turn. In a sitdown interview with a site called The National Pulse, Trump went full Nazi talking about immigrants: “Nobody has any idea where these people are coming from, and we know they come from prisons. We know they come from mental institutions and insane asylums. We know they’re terrorists. Nobody has ever seen anything like we’re witnessing right now. It is a very sad thing for our country. It’s poisoning the blood of our country.” (Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns and operates nearly 200 local TV stations, is happy to platform similarly violent rhetoric.)

Trump’s lawyers are trying to postpone his classified documents trial until after the 2024 election. He is rightly assuming he’ll be the nominee since anti-Trump Republicans still can’t get it together, wasting money on fantasty candidates when former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is clearly their best bet.

