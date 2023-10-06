On Thursday, the lawyers for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell filed a motion to quit representing the big Trump ally in the defamation lawsuits—plural—that he is facing. The lawyers claim that they are still owed “millions of dollars” in legal fees. The MyPillow lawyers from Parker Daniels Kibort and Lewin & Lewin say Lindell has not even made the smallest of payments on his legal bills since July.

According to the filing, the law firm “was informed by Defendants that they are not able to get caught up with or make any payment on the large amount they owe in arrears nor pay for anywhere near the estimated expense of continuing to defend against the lawsuits going forward, including either the legal fees or litigation costs.” According to the firm, they cannot afford to continue to work for free.

Lindell was complimentary of his lawyers but said he is broke, telling NBC News, "We've lost everything, every dime. All of it is gone." Thoughts and prayers.

RELATED STORY: Ultimate indignity: Mike Lindell must pay $5M to guy who disproved Big Lie claims

Lindell is facing lawsuits by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, both voting-machine equipment companies, who say Lindell’s debunked election-fraud conspiracy claims over the 2020 election should result in billions of dollars in defamation compensation. He has repeatedly boasted and lamented to the press all about the money he’s lost or spent on his easily debunked conspiracy claims.

Every battle Lindell has been in regarding his fraudulent claims has been a loss. In April, it was reported that “a private arbitration panel ruled” Lindell owed computer forensics expert and Trump voter Robert Zeidman $5 million for debunking Lindell’s claims of having irrefutable proof that China had somehow rigged the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden.

Gone are the days when Lindell could make an easy $75,000 getting emergency funds to make N95 masks he couldn’t produce. At every point in Lindell’s crusade to prove the unprovable, he has fallen flat on his face. Whether he is running for the Republican National Committee chair position or being pranked by people during one of his many election fraud telethons, Lindell’s con has produced nothing but loses.

With nowhere to go but down, Lindell seems to have no plans to stop tiling at orange-haired windmills, telling NBC, “I will never stop trying to secure our elections.”

Here’s some more thoughts and prayers. That makes everything better, right?

Writing postcards is an easy way to help get out the Democratic vote. Order your postcards today, and reach casual voters in Virginia who will need the extra nudge.

RELATED STORIES:

MyPillow guy Mike Lindell may need a long rest after big defamation lawsuit loss

Mike Lindell claims $100 million in financial losses after election shenanigans

It’s been an unprecedented week in politics as (now former) Speaker Kevin McCarthy was booted out of the Speaker’s chair. 538’s Nathaniel Rakich joins us to break down the fallout, including how it might affect the 2024 race for the House and if McCarthy might resign and trigger a special election for his Congressional seat. We also talk about the good special election trends for Democrats this year and how to incorporate polling into your thinking about elections.