The race for speaker of the House—and the prospects for a functioning Congress—just got worse. No, Donald Trump isn’t entering it. He just dropped an endorsement: Jim Jordan

“He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump yelled. No wonder he likes Jordan. They have that in common. Also that whole coup plotting thing.

Only about a quarter of the House Republican conference has declared who they’re backing, Punchbowl reports, which means an awful lot of people are waiting to see what happens. There’s a possibility of a third entry: Texas Rep. Kevin Hern, who chairs the large Republican Study Group, a right-wing “policy” group (as much as they do policy these days).

Trump’s endorsement will mean that the handful of holdouts waiting for him to enter the race (hey there, Marge) should now have their guy in Jordan. If they want a “House of MAGA,” they’d sure get it with Jordan. The House would become the quasi-official headquarters for Trump 2024.

There should be a big chunk of House Republicans set on not letting that happen, but don’t count on it.

