Fresh off sounding a thinly veiled warning about Donald Trump, retired Gen. Mark Milley, the former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, appeared on “60 Minutes.” CBS’ Norah O’Donnell asked him directly about President Joe Biden's age, which has been the subject of both Republican attacks and obsessive media coverage. Milley said he didn’t want to get into the politics of it before giving a very positive assessment of Biden’s mental acuity.

“I engage with him frequently and [he’s] alert, sound, does his homework, reads the papers, reads all the read-ahead material. And he's very, very engaging in issues of very serious matters of war and peace and life and death," Milley said. "So if the American people are worried about an individual who is, you know, someone who's making decisions of war and peace and has access to, you know, makes the decisions of nuclear weapons and that sort of thing, I think they can rest easy.”

Here’s what Milley had to say in his retirement speech last week, following reports of his repeated clashes with Trump over things like war crimes: “We don't take an oath to a tribe. We don't take an oath to a religion. We don't take an oath to a king or queen, or a tyrant, or a dictator. And we don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator. We don't take an oath to an individual. We take an oath to the Constitution and we take an oath to the idea that this is America and we're willing to die to protect it.”

No, he didn’t name Trump as the wannabe dictator, but his meaning wasn’t hard to discern. By contrast, Milley didn’t feel a need to offer a warning about Biden. Instead, he counseled listeners to “rest easy” about Biden as “someone who's making decisions of war and peace.”

