Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has recently begun rolling out its newest bad idea: cutting headlines from the link preview, leaving simply an image with a domain name. Musk teased, and took sole responsibility for, the changes back in August, saying it would “greatly improve the esthetics.”

It’s clear that he is trying desperately to promote more long-form posting on X by forcing outlets to publish articles and news directly into a tweet. In doing so, he hopes to increase time spent on the site and stem the hemorrhaging of revenues. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that “ad revenue at social media platform X has declined at least 55% year-over-year each month since billionaire Elon Musk bought the company formerly known as Twitter in October 2022.” That’s so much money.

Like most of Musk’s ideas, without some kind of bailout, they remain terribly shortsighted. While he may have millions of (probably not real) followers who adore him like a cult leader, there are many more who see right through his facade. The best part is that they love to let him know about it on his social media platform.

And they’re very, very funny.

x This new link posts do not show headlines for articles anymore is the most fucking stupid thing this website has ever done.



Look at the AP's twitter page.



What in the hell. pic.twitter.com/MhFxxafyiz — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) October 5, 2023

I mean, what could go wrong?

x I love when he changes things like removing headlines and it backfires on him pic.twitter.com/p2GgPxKBQ2 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) October 5, 2023

x Removing article previews was another master stroke from the Musker pic.twitter.com/faCPjiJ4J6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2023

Are these the (a)esthetics he was talking about?

x Whoa, huge news breaking: Elon Musk admits "full self driving" and "autopilot" cars are neither and he has blood on his hands for misleading the public. https://t.co/B8I9QpAhtw — streetsblogkea (@streetsblogkea) October 5, 2023

This could be Musk’s best shot at keeping people under the delusion that he’s more intelligent than the mediocre-minded Donald Trump.

x this whole thing where articles post on here with no headline and just a picture is the idiot version of the news — mirah (@snackvampire) October 5, 2023

Uh oh.

x Elon Musk endorses Joe Biden for re-election https://t.co/lWk2nmAlPl — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) October 5, 2023

Since taking over Twitter (now called X), Elon Musk has spent the better part of a year dismantling all of the things that made the social media platform popular in the first place. He’s done this by applying his Tesla business model of terrible labor practices, which relies on government subsidies to cover up his bad ideas and mismanagement.

x Removing headlines from news articles will definitely be the thing that fixes it, I’m sure of it. https://t.co/x8nzznnaHN — Aaron Carr (@aaronAcarr) October 5, 2023

