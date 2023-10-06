The Biden administration announced a new round of student loan forgiveness this week, wiping out $9 billion in debt for 125,000 borrowers. “My administration is doing everything we can to deliver student debt relief to as many as we can, as fast as we can," President Joe Biden said.

That led to the usual carping from Republicans, particularly Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, who also happens to be a car salesman. “No student loan is forgiven,” Kelly tweeted. “The debt is just transferred onto the backs of the American taxpayers.” The White House was ready with the perfect clapback.

x Congressional Republican math is complaining about student debt relief while having $987,237 of your own PPP loans forgiven. https://t.co/BpstX5ZzmV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 5, 2023

Yep. Kelly, one of the richest members of Congress, did indeed apply for and receive nearly $1 million in COVID-19 loans for his three car dealerships: Mike Kelly Automotive Group Inc., Mike Kelly Automotive LP, and Mike Kelly Hyundai Inc. Yes, that means Kelly got nearly $1 million “transferred onto the backs of the American taxpayers.”

In addition to having a lot of money (his net worth was estimated to be more than $12.4 million in 2018), Kelly also has a bad memory. He tried the same talking points last year—with the same results.

x Congressman Mike Kelly had $987,237 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Syb5Oe8gDG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Some people never learn.

Republicans are terrified of Gen Z—the under-30 group that overwhelmingly votes for Democrats—if we get them to vote. Click to volunteer today with NextGen America.