The brewing fiasco of the Republican House speaker race is a perfect setup for some other Republican, one who hasn’t been too prominent or too controversial, to step into when neither of the current candidates can get the majority vote they need. It seems like acting Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry might be feeling the siren call of power.

Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported Friday that McHenry has met with people “urging him to run for speaker.” His name was floated in a CNN story as a “dark horse” candidate among some members who are “keeping their powder dry, worried that neither candidate would be able to win the support of nearly every Republican on the floor.”

The snot weasel McHenry could be driving those rumors, or it could be that panicking Republicans are grasping at whatever straw passes by. Knowing McHenry’s history of nastiness and self-promotion makes the former seem more likely. He does relish the performative shit.

x The gavel didn’t do anything. Jeez. pic.twitter.com/I0TWxHK3Qf — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 3, 2023

He also has the kind of dictatorial tendencies—and the partisan vindictiveness—that Republicans love. McHenry’s first action was to kick Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi out of her office while she was out of town attending the funeral of her friend Sen. Dianne Feinstein. His second action was kicking Rep. Steny Hoyer out of his office.

The House rules expert for the Democrats, Rep. Jim McGovern, called out McHenry’s action, tweeting: “As an unelected acting Speaker pro tempore, @PatrickMcHenry's job is to guide the House toward the election of a new Speaker. That's it.” He added that he is “alarmed by the decision to oust @SpeakerPelosi & @RepStenyHoyer from their offices. Given the plain text of the rule, I don't think he has that power.”

The Rules Committee Democrats issued an memo detailing just how little power McHenry has, or should have, according to the rules that Congress adopted: “The plain language of the rule and the legislative history are clear: the acting Speaker pro tempore has no authority other than taking steps necessary and appropriate to further the election of a new Speaker,” their guidance says. “In fact, the rule contemplates the election of a Speaker pro tempore instead of a Speaker in the event the House cannot quickly elect a Speaker, an unnecessary provision if the acting Speaker pro tempore had the power to oversee the House’s regular business, for example.”

McHenry is an “acting” speaker pro tempore, meaning he doesn’t even have the authority an elected temporary speaker would have. His one and only job should be guiding the House in the election of the next speaker. He’s already exceeded that authority.

Which makes him just the kind of guy Republicans are looking for. As Daily Kos’ Mark Sumner wrote, “[H]e’s rude, angry, petty, in the pocket of predatory lenders, and deeply concerned about coming in contact with a gay person. Sounds like Republicans already have their perfect candidate.”

