On Wednesday, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney spoke to an audience at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. One of her last roles in Congress was as vice chair of the House select committee’s investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. During her speech, she laid out her thoughts on Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who has a very real chance of becoming the next speaker of the House.

In a video tweeted out by Republican Accountability, Cheney tells the attendees, “Jim Jordan knew more about what Donald Trump had planned for Jan. 6 than any other member of the House of Representatives.” She added that “people” can try to blame former Speaker Nancy Pelosi for security lapses on Jan. 6, but that Jordan was “in those meetings” with Trump and never said a darn thing. “Somebody needs to ask Jim Jordan, ‘Why didn't you report to the Capitol Police what you knew Donald Trump had planned?’” she said.

Cheney told the audience that she doesn’t believe Jordan can secure the votes to become the next speaker. However, she said, if he somehow were able to get the votes, “there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the Constitution.”

Cheney was ousted from office due in no small part to her vocal opposition to Donald Trump and his attempts to overthrow our government on Jan. 6. Cheney is no great shakes as a person, but she has been stellar at delivering withering criticisms of fellow Republicans like Jordan. The swampy creature known as the Republican Party has ignored every warning Cheney has given so far, and it will be interesting to see if they do the same here.

