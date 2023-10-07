The expiration of pandemic funding for child care providers is a crisis: Up to 70,000 child care programs could close, with 3.2 million kids losing care, leaving their parents scrambling. One of the major challenges for this critical industry—if kids don’t have care, their parents can’t work—is staffing. Pay is low and programs are competing with higher-paying employers like Target and Amazon. But Kentucky has found a way to make child care a more financially viable job: giving child care workers free child care.

When the number of families using child care subsidies cratered in Kentucky, National Public Radio reports, Sarah Vanover, at the time the director of Kentucky's Division of Child Care, learned that the problem wasn’t demand. Families wanted to get their kids into day care. They just couldn’t find programs with openings. So the state made a licensing change that allows child care workers to get subsidies, making care for their own kids a benefit of the job.

With child care jobs paying, on average, $12 an hour in Kentucky, the $208 average weekly cost of child care can be prohibitive. Now the state is covering that, and it’s working. Before the pandemic, 30,000 kids in the state were getting child care subsidies. During the pandemic, the number dropped to 17,000—but now it’s up to 40,000, including 3,600 children of child care workers. That means that programs have been able to find the staff to accept thousands more kids whose parents otherwise would have struggled to find care.

In too many families, mothers—it’s almost always mothers—compare their paychecks with the cost of child care and conclude that they would be better off staying home with their kids. While that may make financial sense in the short term, it means years out of the workforce that can leave women economically vulnerable if their relationships fall apart, as well as fewer years of building up Social Security benefits. Unaffordable child care shouldn’t be something that keeps women from taking or keeping jobs, and recruiting more child care workers by paying for their own kids’ care both gives those workers a good opportunity and means more availability for other families.

Vanover, now the policy and research director for Kentucky Youth Advocates, told NPR she’d heard from 30 other states interested in following Kentucky’s lead. If the federal government isn’t going to replicate its success with the pandemic funding for child care programs—which it should, but won’t thanks to Republicans—this could at least alleviate the crisis in any state that takes it up.

