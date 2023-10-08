The month of October is celebrated as Black History Month in the United Kingdom. This year’s theme celebrates Black women and the contributions of the Windrush generation on the “75th anniversary of the arrival of the passengers of the Empire Windrush in the UK.” (The Windrush generation denotes people who emigrated from the Caribbean to Britain between the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush in June 1948 and the Immigration Act of 1971, including the passengers on the first ship.)

Last year, for the U.K.’s Black History Month, we highlighted the music of Dame Cleo Laine, Joan Armatrading, and Sade. This year we’ll explore the contributions of two dub poets from the post-Windrush generation: Linton Kwesi Johnson and Jean “Binta” Breeze.

”Black Music Sunday” is a weekly series highlighting all things Black music. With 180 stories (and counting) covering performers, genres, history, and more, each featuring its own vibrant soundtrack. I hope you’ll find some familiar tunes and perhaps an introduction to something new.

Elizabeth Samuels, writing for the Black History Month 2023 website, gives a brief introduction to dub poets and their poetry in the U.K.:

Dub poetry is a form of performance poetry that emerged in Jamaica in the 1970s, combining reggae rhythms with politically and socially conscious lyrics. The genre spread to the UK and other parts of the world, where it has continued to thrive and evolve Dub poets often use Jamaican patois (a creole language spoken in Jamaica) and other elements of Jamaican culture in their work, such as Rastafarianism and dancehall music. Their poetry is usually performed with a musical accompaniment, and may include chanting, singing, and other vocal techniques. The term “dub” comes from the practice of “dubbing” in reggae music, which involves manipulating and remixing recordings to create new versions of songs. Dub poets similarly manipulate language and cultural elements to create their own unique form of poetry

I’m highlighting two of the dub pioneers today. Arts journalist and BBC radio producer Jane Graham profiled Linton Kwesi Johnson for Big Issue:

Linton Kwesi Johnson was born in Jamaica in 1952 and emigrated to Britain in 1963. He settled with his mother and father in Brixton, London. After studying sociology at Goldsmiths College, London, he became a poet, activist and musician, devoting the past five decades to documenting the Black British experience. Johnson’s albums with producer Dennis Bovell in the late 70s spoke of police brutality and government while defining the genre ‘dub poetry’. His 2002 collection, Mi Revalueshanary Fren: Selected Poems, became only the second published on the Penguin Modern Classics imprint by a living poet, and first by a black poet. ... I came to England when I was 11, a peasant boy from Jamaica. But I adjusted as young people do. I made friends with English guys at school. By the time I was 16 I’d been in England for five years. ... But it wasn’t easy for the Windrush generation. The atmosphere was quite hostile. My main focus, apart from going out and having a nice time, was my schoolwork, because I come from a very poor family, and it was drilled into us from an early age that the only way to improve yourself is through education.[...] In my late teens, as a way of trying to express how I felt about growing up in a racially hostile environment, I started to write poetry. It wasn’t about the aesthetics. It began because I had a need for self-expression. We had a small group in the Black Panther movement who were interested in literature. We had a little workshop that used to meet occasionally, and we’d read each other’s stuff and give each other feedback. I wasn’t the first to write in a Jamaican dialect. There was a woman called Louise Bennett. She’s now regarded as the mother of Jamaican voice, fondly known as Miss Lou. She was a folklorist, she was a theatre person, comedian, and a great performer of poetry. She wasn’t the very first to write in the Jamaican language American dialect – that was Claude McKay – but she was the one who made the everyday language spoken by ordinary Jamaicans legitimate as a vehicle for poetic expression. Another influence later on was The Last Poets, a group of African-American poets whose poetry was accompanied by percussion and used the everyday spoken language of urban black America.

On a trip I made to England in 1981, I met with British Black filmmakers, artists, and former members of the British Black Panthers in Brixton. It was my first exposure to dub poetry, and to Johnson’s classic 1980 dub “Inglan Is a Bitch.” You can find the full lyrics here.

x YouTube Video

In April 2023, Ellen Peirson-Hagger wrote for The New Statesman on Johnson, “the father of dub poetry,” on his cultural roots, institutional racism, and how his generation was different from the one before:

The emigrants of the Windrush era had been encouraged to move to Britain but were met with racial hostility. “A lot of people from my parents’ generation held their heads down and dealt with the racism that confronted them in their everyday lives as best they could,” Johnson said. But he and his contemporaries were different. “We were what I have called the rebel generation. We weren’t as passive as our parents. We’d been to school here, some of us had white friends. We didn’t have this sense of being third-class citizens; we were just as good as anybody else.” Police oppression was rampant. “The fact is: when I was a youth, it was clear to us that the police, the Metropolitan police in particular, had declared war against the black youth of our generation. They were racist and they were corrupt. That war is a protracted one that continues to this very day. It’s a war of attrition against young black men.” As a member of the British Black Panthers, Johnson had been taught to witness arrests of other black youth, to note down their name and address to inform their family. In 1972 he was “brutalised” by plain-clothed officers for doing so in Brixton Market. In court he was acquitted of wrongdoing, while the officers were moved to another part of the borough – “which just meant that they were victimising black people somewhere else”. Fifty years on, his grandson is still regularly stopped and searched by police. As a young man Johnson found solace in reggae music. He was both a critic of the genre, writing reviews for Melody Maker and Race Today, and part of the scene, performing his poetry in patois overdub music played by Dennis Bovell and his band. “It wasn’t just good music to dance to,” he said. “It gave us a sense of identity in a hostile environment where we were being othered. We fell back on our own cultural roots. Reggae music was like the umbilical cord that kept us connected to the land of our birth, or our parents’ birth. Reggae music at that time was the most socially conscious popular music of any genre anywhere in the world. It was the nexus of a cultural resistance.”

Johnson dubbed the 1981 Brixton Riots, three days of fighting and violence that took place between mostly Black protestors and police over police brutality, “Di Great Insohreckshan”:

x YouTube Video

In 1970, Johnson participated in London’s Windrush celebrations, reading “Tings an’ Times.” The poem was written in 1991 as he “reflects on years of struggle for Black rights in the UK, the hard and messy work of activism, and the longing for home and comfort in the midst of impossible circumstances.” The full lyrics can be found here.

x YouTube Video

On the distaff side of dub poetry, meet Jean “Binta” Breeze, who was the first woman to be celebrated in the genre. Here’s an introduction to her from her British Council biography written by Dr. James Procter:

She studied at the Jamaican School of Drama with Michael Smith and Oku Onuora. A 'dub' poet, she began to write poetry in the 1970s, performing and recording first in Kingston then in London. She has worked as a director and scriptwriter for theatre, television and film and is joint-editor of Critical Quarterly in London where she works as a lecturer and performance poet. She has performed her work throughout the world, touring in the Caribbean, North America, Europe, South East Asia and Africa. Her poetry collections include the books Ryddim Ravings (1988), Spring Cleaning (1992) and The Arrival of Brighteye and Other Poems (2000). Several recordings of her work are available, including Hearsay (1994) and Riding on de Riddym (1996). She also wrote the script for the film Hallelujah Anyhow, screened at the British Film Festival in 1990. Jean Binta Breeze is one of the most important, influential performance poets of recent years. In fact Breeze is today recognised as the first woman to write and perform dub poetry and is a pioneering figure in what was traditionally regarded a very masculine genre, stretching from Mikey Smith in Jamaica to Linton Kwesi Johnson (whose record label Breeze’s work has appeared on) in Britain. Since her notable success in the late 1980s and 1990s, Jean Binta Breeze has influenced other dub poets like Jane King (who in 1988 published the poem ‘Intercity Dub, for Jean’). Although dub poetry’s roots can be traced back to the reggae deejay and Jamaican popular culture, it has a particular history within the British context, where it found a captive audience during the politicised years of the 1970s and early 1980s. Breeze has since stretched the form in different directions and even drawn attention to its limitations in poems like ‘Dubbed Out’ in which she struggles for a syntax not broken by the beat. Breeze’s work differs from conventional dub poetry (which is often wrongly perceived as being immediate or ‘spontaneous’) in terms of its self-consciousness. This is poetry as much about poetry as it is about the Caribbean or black British ‘experience’.

Breeze joined the ancestors on Aug. 4, 2021. Katharine Q. Seelye wrote her obituary for The New York Times:

Jean Breeze, a passionate Jamaican poet who reveled in the performance of dub poetry, a half-spoken, half-chanted style of storytelling often backed by the rhythms of reggae, died on Aug. 4 in Kingston, Jamaica. She was 65. Ms. Breeze, known as Binta, was widely acknowledged to be the first woman to make a name for herself in the male-dominated genre of dub poetry. (Dub is a recording term that refers to the process of adding or removing sounds.) The genre originated in Kingston in the 1970s and was amplified in London and Toronto, cities with large populations of Caribbean immigrants, and it was in England that Ms. Breeze rose to fame. She stood out for the passion of her performances, the raw honesty of her personal stories and her use of Jamaica’s lyrical vernacular. In the late 1990s, the poet Maya Angelou asked Ms. Breeze to perform at her 70th birthday party. Accompanied by a gospel choir, Ms. Breeze recited so movingly that Ms. Angelou immediately walked across the stage and embraced her.

Her obit in The Economist dug deeper into her impact on the genre:

The poem that brought her to people’s attention, “Riddym Ravings” in 1988, was written out of her schizophrenia, as she begged the doctors in the hospital to “tek de radio outa mi head” while also wanting to push it up into her belly and let her unborn child listen. In “Red Rebel Song” she admitted to “raw fire madness”. Yet this madness also spread to the voice of the field slave, forced to lie down on “Massa bed”, and to the resulting half-breed, a brown-skin rebel like herself, fed up with “de black white question” and emphatic that “I nah/tek no abuse fram eida direction”. She found her own voice also in the wind, the Trades that blew ancestral echoes and slave cries from Africa, and she kept the name Breeze, only altering the spelling, even after that first marriage ended. “Binta” she adopted, in the Rasta years of her early 20s, as a west African name meaning “daughter of”. Daughter of the wind. That was where she belonged after death, not with roots and worms. From 1985 she divided her life between England, world-touring, and Jamaica, between patwa (just Jamaican, as she thought of it) and the standardised English she had spoken in her middle-class family. Yet English voices rarely came through, only those of home, and the women of home. It felt like an obligation to record them, as the lone female in a strikingly macho world. At first she toned her femininity down, wearing military khakis to perform, but not for long. Dub was going to have to adjust to her, not vice versa. She loved that fierce, funky reggae beat, along with Rastafarian chanting and African drums—adored Bob Marley, and all he had meant for Jamaican self-confidence and independence—but women’s lives were too subtle and complex for all that masculine swagger. Reggae could feel as rigid as iambic pentameter, so she mixed in rhythms from jazz and mento, Jamaican folk music, and, for quieter offerings, took blues out of her sleeve. Thus she spoke out for all the working-class women inhabiting her head. The housekeeper, her apron “all de greases from...cooking plenty greens”, who smells it before rolling it up for the laundry; the wife on an “ordinary mawning” who, having sent the children off to school (“wish me never did breed but Lawd/mi love dem”), and pondered what to cook for dinner, suddenly bursts out bawling at the sight of her own frock pinned on the line; the general lament over men who pass through, but not to stay. The voices spread further, until the whole female third world clamoured in her too. One of her collections, “Third World Girl”, had on its cover a defiant black teenager showing her new young breasts. In the title poem this girl watched through the bushes as the rich-world tourist bronzed on his fenced-off beach, reminding him that he did not know her, that he had no right to assume he could touch her, and that “the rape’s been done”.

Here is her powerful “Riddm Ravings.”

x YouTube Video

I realize that many readers are unfamiliar with Jamaican patois/patwah. Writers Mosaic provides the lyrics.

Here she is in musical performance in New York City in 1990, performing her poem “Confusion” backed by Dennis Bovell and the Dub Band:

x YouTube Video

Here Breeze talks about the importance of women’s voices in a 2010 reading.