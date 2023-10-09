Happy Columbus D... Oh wait, I’ve just been handed this: x x YouTube Video - So, anyway, as I was saying: Happy Indigenous Peoples Day.

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, October 9, 2023

Note: If you don’t mind, I think I'll just phone it in today, thanks.

Zhick! D'd'd'd'd…

Zhick! D'd'd'd'd'd…

Zhick! D'd'd'd'd'd'd…

Sorry, this may take awhile. I still use a rotary phone.

-

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til the start of the Georgia election fraud trial of Trump stooges Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro: 14:

Days 'til Svensk Hyllningsfest 2023 in Lindsborg, Kansas : 4

Year-over-year drop in used car prices: -3.9%

Trade deficit in August, down $6.4 billion from July: $58.3 billion

Amount Rudy Giuliani owes in back taxes, prompting the IRS to put a lien on his Florida condo: $550,000

Age of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus when he died last week: 80

Years Butkus played with the Chicago Bears: 1965 - 1973

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Olive gets the snow zoomies…

-

CHEERS to jobs, jobs, JOBS! The numbers are eye-popping relative to what everyone was predicting, and the September jobs report released Friday had optometrists working overtime: 336-thousand new jobs and unemployment rate steady at 3.8 percent. Some added details from Master Abacus Clacker Billy McBride at Calculated Risk:

[L]eisure and hospitality has now added back about 98% all of the jobs lost in March and April 2020. Construction employment increased 11 thousand and is now 406 thousand above the pre-pandemic level. Manufacturing employment increased 17 thousand jobs and is now 226 thousand above the pre-pandemic level. In September, the year-over-year employment change was 3.09 million jobs. x My dad used to say that a job’s about lot more than a paycheck.



It’s about being able to look your kids in the eye and say: Honey, it's going to be alright.



With today’s report, 336,000 more Americans can say that – and mean it. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2023 - Through September 2023, the employment report indicated positive job growth for 33 consecutive months, putting the current streak in a tie for 5th place of the longest job streaks in US history (since 1939). This was a very strong report.

Worth noting that, in addition to getting last month wrong, the professionals who are hired to predict jobs reports were off by a combined extra 119,000 for July and August. Amazingly, they still have their jobs.

JEERS to stupid human tricks. You probably heard about the declaration of war everyone's talking about. Two sides who can't stand each other are at each other's throats as I write this, causing untold damage and mayhem in a place that can ill-afford it. The leaders have nothing to say to each other, so entrenched in their ideology and determined that their side is right that the idea of peace at the moment is unthinkable so all they can do is shriek and point fingers. In the meantime, many civilians are going to suffer, and as a result of their leaders’ apathy and negligence many will also likely die. And for what? Who the hell knows. It’s all senseless and dumb and more proof that humans are the biggest parasites on the planet. But enough about Republican infighting in the House of Representatives. Anyone heard anything new about Israel vs. Hamas?

CHEERS to landmark landmarks. 135 years ago today, in 1888, the public was first allowed inside the Washington Monument:

At the time of its completion, it was the tallest building [at 555 feet, 5 inches] in the world, and it remains the tallest stone structure in the world. It is the tallest building in Washington, D.C.. This monument is vastly taller than the obelisks around the capitals of Europe and in Egypt and Ethiopia, but ordinary antique obelisks were quarried as a monolithic block of stone, and were therefore seldom taller than approximately 100 feet.

Visitors to the monument that day were thrilled at the sight. Unfortunately, their enthusiasm quickly turned to disappointment when they realized there was no launch button.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to civility. The "Complete Book of Etiquette" was first published 71 years ago this week, back in 1952. Lesson #1: Be nice to everyone. Lesson #2: If Lesson #1 doesn’t work, release the spike in the toe of your shoe and aim for the shins.

CHEERS to today's C&J Tip for Stupid Travelers. Hot off the advice griddle…

Hey, stupid travelers! Don’t bring animal poop into the country when you're coming back from traveling. What are you trying to do, give us all another strain of Covid or Ebola or Hoof and Mouth Disease?!! Don’t be stupid. Think of others for a change, instead of your own pathetic self and your poop necklace fetish. I swear to god. Oh, hey, here's another kind of shit they should ban while they're at it: your brain!

Thank you for your attention. Have an exciting, diarrhea-free trip.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: October 9, 2013

CHEERS to winning a big one. Democrats have reason to be happy this morning after last night's bombshell that the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve will be a chair...woman:

Janet Yellen will be named the next chair of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, cracking one of the highest glass ceilings as the first woman to head the central bank in its 100-year history, the White House confirmed late Tuesday. … She was president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco from 2004 to 2010 and also served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisors from 1997 to 1999. Prior to joining the Fed, Yellen spent much of her career as a professor at the University of California at Berkeley, where she had been teaching since 1980.

President Obama will make it official today. Yellen will be the first woman to hold the position, and the first Democratic Fed Chair in 25 years. Still, I'm a bit bummed—one more balding white guy and we would've all gotten a free shiny new dime.

-

And just one more…

“Glads” was so proud of her private sky palace dining room.

CHEERS to the old lady of the wooden box. I don't remember when Gladys started coming to Billeh's Porch Roof Café for her daily fill of almonds—at least 3-4 years ago. A crusty old broad with a heart 'o gold, she quickly learned that she could avoid the swirling madness of the squirrels around her by diving into the box (originally made by a friend of ours as a birdfeeder) that sits just below our living room window.

Once inside, a human hand would occasionally appear at the entrance to toss in half a dozen almonds, which resulted in a happy munching sound. Also every now and then a butthead squirrel would try to stick his or her head into the box, which resulted in an unhappy "Heeeeee!!! Heeeee!!!" sound, followed by the intruder quickly backing off.

One of the original Golden Girls of the roof, along with Scar (RIP), Mama, and Teddy, Gladys—aka “Glads”—had at least one litter of kits (maybe two) and never failed to show up to say hi and gimme almonds. Over time, she and I developed a strong enough sense of trust that she'd run up to me in the driveway or on the sidewalk in the hopes that I might have some goodies in my pocket for her. (Of course I did.)

Only the best for Gladys.

Then about a week-and-a-half ago I could tell something was off. She seemed listless and disoriented, and within a few days she'd lost her ability to eat.

When she didn’t show up by the afternoon on Friday, I shoved a pair of latex gloves in my pocket (just in case) and took a walk around the neighborhood. I found her, arms folded across her chest, next to the curb one street over. No sign she'd been hit by a car. She seems to have just…expired.

I’m grateful that I found her so that I could carry her back home and—per tradition with “my” departed critters—check her for fleas and ticks (she was remarkably clean), wrap her in a towel, place her in a shoe box, and bid her a fond farewell.

I don’t know which squirrel, if any, will be the next to claim the wooden box on the porch roof as their own. But it will always be Glady's sky palace. And a fine one it is.

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

-