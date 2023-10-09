Philip Bump/Washington Post:

Why is protecting institutions largely the Democrats’ responsibility? The [Republican] party has repeatedly — and at times obviously sincerely — framed concerns about Trump’s actions or the erosion of democratic values as overblown. It’s a point of contrast for them, framing Democrats as hyperventilating scolds using “democracy” in the way many on the right think they use “racism,” as a dishonest, morality-soaked cudgel. Indexes of support for open, liberal democracy, though, show that the GOP has measurably shifted away from that ideal. McCarthy’s inability to lead his caucus is in part a function of his base simply rejecting leadership out of hand. Increasing the debt limit is now a partisan issue — as often is funding the government at all. The pressure against these things comes from the right. Keeping things running becomes the Democrats’ responsibility.

There are a large number of pieces today because there’s lots of news.

Josh Barro/”Very serious” on Substack:

Republicans Should Stop Expecting Democrats to Fix Their Problems, Speaker Edition As Rep. Tom McClintock noted, it would have been "political malpractice" for Democrats to save Kevin McCarthy While Democrats have no obligation to help Republicans organize their majority, they do benefit from a Republican leadership that is willing to advance bipartisan priorities. So that sets up the key question about McCarthy’s ouster — did pushing him out make it less likely that Democrats would achieve their key legislative objectives for the House this year, which are bills to finance the government at the levels set in the debt limit agreement earlier this year, and to provide supplemental funding to Ukraine? I don’t think it’s clear that those objectives have been impaired by McCarthy’s ouster, and McCarthy made no effort to convince Democrats that they would be.

x While Israel goes to war, the US:

*Has no Speaker of the House

*No confirmed ambassador to Israel

*Operating under a CR

*Tuberville stalling military nominations

*Senate out of town this week — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) October 8, 2023

Jack McCordick/Vanity Fair:

“Get Their Act Together”: House GOP Speakership Chaos Complicates Israel Response “There is nothing the House can do until they elect a speaker, and I don’t know if that happens quickly,” said former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Without a formally elected Speaker, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was briefed Saturday evening on the unfolding situation in Israel, Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman reported. However, Jeffries said Sunday that the Gang of Eight had not met for an intelligence briefing. The Democrat from New York is reportedly working on a briefing for all House members this week. On Sunday, Jeffries called on the GOP to “get their act together” so “we can move forward to get the business of the American people done both as it relates to our domestic needs…as well as our national security considerations in terms of being there for Israel, being there for the Ukrainian people.”

Steven Shepard/Politico:

Should you believe the polls or the special elections? There’s a third way: Virginia. The close race for control of the state legislature will tell us a lot about which party has the upper hand going into next year. Next month’s Virginia state legislative election will provide the most meaningful read yet on the 2024 political environment. Polls show deep dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden. But Democrats keep winning special elections, overperforming Biden’s 2020 margins. Economic indicators point to durable growth and low unemployment, but few voters say the economy is headed in the right direction.

x “I would vote for Biden even if he was dead.” — PA Republican swing voter tells @kwelkernbc after saying Biden is approaching or in the throes of senility and Trump is “an a—hole.”#MTP — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) October 8, 2023

Juliette Kayyem/The Atlantic:

A Devastating Attack by Hamas How did Israel not see it coming? Most systems under persistent attack will eventually fail. Over the course of this century, Israel has been able to stop numerous terror plots, some supported by Iran and some by other countries. It could not do so today, to spectacular effect. Not now, but soon, Israel will have to contend with how, in the modern era, it encountered a massive security failure of a scale not seen since the Yom Kippur War. Finding the answer is Israel’s obligation to itself.

x Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the U.S. "will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions". He added the first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days https://t.co/1Bn51ODNjg — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 8, 2023

Haaretz Editorial:

Netanyahu Bears Responsibility for This Israel-Gaza War The disaster that befell Israel on the holiday of Simchat Torah is the clear responsibility of one person: Benjamin Netanyahu. The prime minister, who has prided himself on his vast political experience and irreplaceable wisdom in security matters, completely failed to identify the dangers he was consciously leading Israel into when establishing a government of annexation and dispossession, when appointing Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir to key positions, while embracing a foreign policy that openly ignored the existence and rights of Palestinians. Netanyahu will certainly try to evade his responsibility and cast the blame on the heads of the army, Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet security service who, like their predecessors on the eve of the Yom Kippur War, saw a low probability of war with their preparations for a Hamas attack proving flawed.

x This will be Netanyahu’s legacy.

Not the COVID vaccines.

Not the Abraham Accords.

Not the judicial reform or the protests.

The history books will open with one of the deadliest terror attacks in world history, on his watch, after nearly 15 years in charge of our security. — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) October 8, 2023

Shelby Talcott/Semafor:

Team Trump readies attacks on RFK Jr. as spoiler anxiety grows Members of Donald Trump’s team are quietly preparing to go on offense against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as internal campaign polling suggests his expected third party bid could draw more votes from Trump than President Joe Biden in a general election. Semafor has not independently reviewed the polling. One person close to Trump’s campaign said it showed that Kennedy took more votes from Trump than left-wing independent Cornel West drew from Biden when both were tested. “It’s single digits, but it’s enough where it counts to make a difference,” the person said. A second person familiar with the polling confirmed their description. With Trump allies “anxious,” as one supporter put it, his campaign and outside allies are also preparing to release an onslaught of opposition research. “We’re gonna be dropping napalm after napalm on his head reminding the public of his very liberal views, dating back to 2012,” another Trumpworld person told Semafor. “We have a lot of stuff on him.”

Jeff Cox/CNBC:

Even as job creation surges, Americans still think the economy stinks. Here’s why POINTS If a healthy jobs picture is the the cornerstone of a healthy economy, then why do so many people still think things are terrible?

The answer is inflation which, while heading lower in terms of its annual pace, is still far more than most people can stand.

“Aggregate economic statistics sometimes don’t reflect what people are living day to day,” said economist Elizabeth Crofoot.

x Until Republicans staff our military, allow an Ambassador to Israel to be appointed and elect a Speaker no one should listen to a single thing they say about the attack on Israel. https://t.co/StkZTesdiH — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) October 8, 2023

Brandy Zadrozny/NBC News:

Michael Benz, a conservative crusader against online censorship, appears to have a secret history as an alt-right persona Frame Game, the pseudonym of an alt-right internet personality, hid his face while pushing racist conspiracy theories. Inadvertent slips revealed details about his identity. Michael Benz, a former Trump State Department official whose work has been cited in congressional hearings and promoted by Elon Musk, has become a go-to voice for Republican criticism of government and social media censorship in the past year. But before his stints in government and as a pundit, Benz appears to have been a pseudonymous alt-right content creator who courted and interacted with white nationalists and posted videos espousing racist conspiracy theories, according to recordings, livestreams and blog posts reviewed by NBC News. The pseudonym, Frame Game, posted videos and participated in podcasts and livestreams during the rise of the alt-right following Donald Trump’s election. Frame Game avoided showing his face in his videos or appearances, during which he pushed a variety of far-right narratives including the “Great Replacement Theory” that posits the white race is being eradicated in America for politics and profits. In others, Frame Game said he was a white identitarian, railed against the idea of diversity and made montages urging white viewers to unite under the banner of race.

New York Times:

Amid Strikes, One Question: Are Employers Miscalculating? UPS, the Hollywood studios and the Detroit automakers appear to have been taken aback by the tactics and tougher style adopted by new union leaders. Yet far from an anomaly, the writers’ deal was the latest high-profile labor standoff that seemed to produce substantial gains for workers, and to suggest that they have more leverage than in the past. United Parcel Service employees won large pay increases for part-timers by pushing the company to the brink of a strike, while the lowest-paid academic student employees at the University of California won salary increases of more than 50 percent after a monthlong strike affected thousands of students. Given the unions’ apparent bargaining power and the economic costs to a prolonged work stoppage, the question arises: Why wouldn’t management make its eventual concessions more quickly?

Last installment of interview by Matt Robison with Rep. Jamie Raskin: