Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Monday that he is going to run for president as a third-party independent candidate. The news was not the least bit surprising, since his attempts to gain traction as a Democratic candidate burned out faster than traditional media outlets expected.
But before RFK Jr. could announce the news to the group of (probable) anti-vaxxers assembled to see him in Philadelphia, he ran into some “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-level hilariousness when it seemed his teleprompter was displaying his speech upside down. Aaron Rupar tweeted a short clip of this amazing moment in political news history.
Enjoy this clip. It contains the most entertaining 36 seconds you’ll ever spend watching RFK Jr. talking about politics.
And here’s a version with a more appropriately remastered soundtrack.
Sign if you agree: The anti-vaxxer movement is dangerous