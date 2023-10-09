Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Monday that he is going to run for president as a third-party independent candidate. The news was not the least bit surprising, since his attempts to gain traction as a Democratic candidate burned out faster than traditional media outlets expected.

But before RFK Jr. could announce the news to the group of (probable) anti-vaxxers assembled to see him in Philadelphia, he ran into some “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-level hilariousness when it seemed his teleprompter was displaying his speech upside down. Aaron Rupar tweeted a short clip of this amazing moment in political news history.

Enjoy this clip. It contains the most entertaining 36 seconds you’ll ever spend watching RFK Jr. talking about politics.

x YouTube Video

And here’s a version with a more appropriately remastered soundtrack.

x YouTube Video

